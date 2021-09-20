Sex Education star Asa Butterfield tells fans to "f--- off" after filming him without permission

20 September 2021, 11:49

By Sam Prance

Asa Butterfield took to Twitter to call out Sex Education fans for taking photos of him on nights out.

Sex Education actor Asa Butterfield has slammed fans who've been filming him on nights out without asking for permission.

Sex Education season 3 has just dropped on Netflix and viewers cannot get enough of it. The new season introduces a new headmistress to Moordale High, new love interests for our faves and a whole lot of new drama for everyone. Not only that but we finally find out if Otis and Maeve get together after the deleted voicemail cliffhanger of the season 2 finale.

Each season of Sex Education adds renewed interest to its stars and Asa Butterfield (Otis) is tired of how fans treat him.

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield tells fans to "f--- off" after filming him without permission. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Netflix

Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Sunday morning (Sep 19), Asa tweeted: "I'm so tired of people filming me/taking pics without asking while I’m on a night out. It actually kills my mood and my night, fuck off, leave me be please". In a separate tweet, he added: "Tweeting this from a cab home after I’ve had to slap multiple phones out my face tonight".

Many fans were quick to praise Asa for reminding people that celebrities are human beings and should be treated as such. However, shortly afterwards a fan replied to Asa by tweeting: "It comes out by the fact of being a celebrity. Deal with it or choose another career" and Asa sarcastically replied: "Wow I had no idea, thank you for enlightening me".

It's unclear exactly where Asa was when his night out was ruined but, it goes without saying, if you spot a celebrity in public, make sure you show them the same respect you would show any other stranger.

