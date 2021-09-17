Do Otis and Maeve get together in Sex Education season 3? Cliffhanger ending explained

Do Otis and Maeve kiss in Sex Education season 3? Here's their season 3 journey explained, including what that cliffhanger ending means for season 4.

Sex Education season 3 is finally here which means it's time for the next round of 'Will-they-won't-they?' starring two of everyone's favourite UK teenagers Otis Milburn and Maeve Wiley.

In case you needed a refresher, Sex Education season 2 ended with Otis confessing his love to Maeve in a voicemail that was deleted by Isaac before Maeve even got the chance to hear it. Fans have been patiently waiting to find out if Maeve ever heard what Otis said for well over a year... and season 3 has finally delivered the goods.

Over the course of 8 episodes, Otis and Maeve go on a journey – as both individuals and friends – and the status of their relationship at the end of the season might not be what some fans expected to see.

So, do Otis and Maeve end up together at the end of the season? Here's their season 3 journey explained, including what that cliffhanger ending means going into a (potential) season 4.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Sex Education season 3! You've been warned.

Do Otis and Maeve get together in Sex Education season 3?

At the start of season 3, we find out that Otis and Maeve haven't spoken to each other all summer.

They begin speaking again once they return to school, but things are pretty frosty. Although, as Maeve tells Aimee, they're not fighting, they're just not friends anymore.

Over the course of the first half of the season, Otis ends up in a relationship with Ruby, and Maeve grows a lot closer to Isaac. It seems like the two are on very different paths... until they get left behind by the coach on the school trip to France in episode 5.

After realising that they're stranded at a service station, in the middle of France, at night, in the cold, both Otis and Maeve put their issues aside and talk it out.

Maeve then asks Otis about the voicemail that he left her at the end of season 2, telling him that she never heard the message and asks him to tell her what he said. Otis reluctantly spills, telling her that he said he was proud of her, that's always been her, and he loved her. The two then share a kiss before the coach returns to pick them back up.

At school a few days later, Maeve and Otis agree to forget about the whole thing, because Maeve is confused and believes she has something good with Isaac. However, she later breaks up with him, leaving her single.

At the end of episode 7, Otis arrives at Anna's house to speak to Maeve. The two of them finally confess their true feelings to one another and kiss (in the rain!), cementing their romantic relationship. Things are relatively short-lived though, as Maeve decides to head off to America to take part in the education program the next day.

In the final scene of the season, Maeve arrives at Otis' house and tells him that she's going to the US for a couple of months. Before heading off, Maeve tells Otis that they'll have to see where they're both at once she's back, leaving the door open for their relationship in the future. Maeve says "see you soon" to Otis and Eric before jumping on a coach and leaving Moordale.

So, while Otis and Maeve are not officially a couple at the end of season 3, they do get together and are both open to seeing where things go when Maeve returns.

If the show is renewed, Sex Education season 4 will hopefully see the two reunite, but whether or not they'll finally end up in a relationship remains to be seen.

In an interview with the Guardian, series creator Laurie Nunn spoke about Otis and Maeve's relationship and teased: “In TV shows, when the people that you want to get together actually do, then usually it’s like you burst some kind of bubble. I always feel like it’s the thing you think you want, but you don’t actually want.”

Nunn then went on to add: “Also, you can’t fall in love with the person of your dreams when you’re 17. They should probably wait till they are older and wiser.”

