Sex Education fans are furious over who Otis ends up with in season 3

By Sam Prance

Are you team Maeve or team Ruby in the Sex Education season 3 love triangle?

Sex Education viewers are furious over which character Otis ends up dating in season 3 of the beloved Netflix teen drama.

Ever since Sex Education first came out on Netflix in 2019, there have been hints that Otis and Maeve could possibly end up together. The two characters become unlikely friends after setting up an underground school sex clinic together and it soon becomes clear that they have romantic feelings for each other.

In season 2, Otis actually confesses his love to Maeve via voicemail. However, she never hears it. Isaac, who is also in love with Maeve, deletes the message. As a result, Otis and Maeve don't get together, leaving both characters open to having new relationships.

READ MORE: Sex Education star Asa Butterfield tells fans to "f--- off" after filming him without permission

At the start of season 3, Otis and Ruby begin seeing each other and fans are unhappy with how the season ends.

WARNING: SEX EDUCATION SEASON 3 SPOILERS BELOW

Sex Education fans are furious over how the Otis, Maeve and Ruby love triangle ends. Picture: Netflix

After initially just hooking up, Otis and Ruby begin dating and it soon becomes clear that they have great chemistry together and really care for each other. Ruby eventually tells Otis that she loves him. However, Otis doesn't say it back and he ends up breaking up with Ruby because he is still in love with Maeve. Otis and Maeve then end up getting together for real.

Fans are now upset that Otis and Maeve end up together because they loved the relationship between him and Ruby. One person tweeted: "Sorry to say but Otis and Maeve ship is outdated now, we want Otis and Ruby back together in #SexEducation season 4 please."

Antoher person also pointed our how many firsts they shared: "Otis' first time was with ruby, ruby’s first time falling in love was with otis, otis first time being carefree and not uptight was with ruby, ruby’s first time letting her guard down and sharing her family was with otis."

I know Maeve and Otis will possibly be endgame but Otis and Ruby chemistry tho #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/0nbbW1BJKS — only sex education fans will follow me (@rodoman1507) September 20, 2021

Sorry to say but Otis and Maeve ship is outdated now ,we want Otis and Ruby back together in #SexEducation season 4 please. pic.twitter.com/wQ6lrUzx5I — 🗨 دانش ™ ᴛʜᴇ 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵 (@SarcasticDanish) September 20, 2021

#SexEducation Writers spending 3 seasons to build up Otis and Maeve just to see that now everyone wants Otis and Ruby pic.twitter.com/sqbuoXFJYZ — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) September 20, 2021

*Otis dumped Ruby for Maeve and at the end Maeve leaves him*



Me to Otis :#SexEducation pic.twitter.com/o5UYTazP7X — Mind Your Own Business💦 (@Paradis3Rsa) September 20, 2021

I need more stories where people who have feelings for each other at the beginning, realize they aren't meant to be together & end up with other people. I'm tired of falling for the characters used as fodder during the in-between. Justice for Ruby/Otis! #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/NpYyWFIKNr — Mekishana Pierre (@mekishana) September 20, 2021

otis’ first time was with ruby, ruby’s first time falling in love was with otis, otis first time being carefree and not uptight was with ruby, ruby’s first time letting her guard down and sharing her family was with otis pic.twitter.com/f5l13ckGOK — mirah day (@_amenoacid) September 21, 2021

ruby matthews otis milburn sex education pic.twitter.com/DZMlx6fcf2 — no ones gf (@roberteggrs) September 21, 2021

Although Maeve and Otis end up together in season 3, the season officially ends with Maeve going off to study in America. In other words, it's possible that they aren't actually endgame and Ruby and Otis could get together again.

Are you team Ruby or team Maeve?