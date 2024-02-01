Squid Game season 2 first teaser and photos released by Netflix

Cast announced for Squid Game Season 2

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game season 2 will be released later in 2024.

It's official - Squid Game season 2 will finally drop on Netflix in 2024 and the first clip and first look photos of Seong Gi-hun back in action have officially been released!

Squid Game season 1 was released way back in September 2021, which means it's been 3 years (!) since viewers watched as Gi-hun calls the Front Man and walks away from the plane. Now, we've got our first idea of what happens next thanks to a short teaser video showing the immediate aftermath of Gi-hun's phone call.

Netflix releases first look at Squid Game season 2. Picture: Netflix

In the teaser clip released by Netflix, Gi-hun can be seen walking through the airport as the Front Man speaks to him on the phone.

"You'll regret your decision," he tells Gi-hun, before Gi-hun exits the airport and defiantly says: "I will find you. No matter what it takes."

The scene backs up the theories many viewers had at the end of the first season, believing Gi-hun would rejoin the games in order to seek revenge and stop the whole thing from happening again. But we won't know for sure what Gi-hun's plans are until the new season drops.

Introducing the very first look at Season 2 of SQUID GAME. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/mT80pivKmo — Squid Game #오징어게임 (@squidgame) February 1, 2024

A whole batch of brand new pictures from season 2 were also released alongside the first look.

In one photo, Gi-hun has now ditched the red hair and is sporting a new hairstyle. It also looks like he's encountered one of the red workers in a public place.

In another photo, Gi-hun comes face to face with Gong Yoo's mysterious Salesman again, who is holding a gun. A brand new picture of the Front Man has also been released, as well as a picture of a brand new character holding a game card.

FIRST LOOK IMAGES. SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming 2024. pic.twitter.com/8p6yTnwC3O — Squid Game #오징어게임 (@squidgame) February 1, 2024

The returning cast and new cast members have already been announced. Lee Byung-hun (Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (Hwang Jun-ho) and Gong Yoo (Salesman/Recruiter) will all return, alongside brand new cast members Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David and Lee Jin-uk.

There's no exact official release date for Squid Game season 2 just yet, but with the first look images finally being released, it hopefully won't be too long until fans get to watch the next instalment.

