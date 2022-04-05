Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Alyssa Miller addresses breakup rumours

By Sam Prance

Alyssa Miller has clapped back at claims that she and Andrew Garfield have split.

Alyssa Miller has officially responded to rumours that she and Andrew Garfield are no longer together in the most iconic way.

Andrew Garfield fans will likely already know that the 38-year-old actor is currently dating 32-year-old model Alyssa Miller. As it stands, it's currently unclear exactly when the two superstars began seeing each other but they were first spotted hanging out in New York in November 2021 and they've since been photographed holding hands and out on dates multiple times.

Yesterday (Apr 4), reports surfaced that the couple had broken up. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source said: "Their work commitments and schedules made it hard for them to continue their relationship." They continued: "Andrew is staying positive and surrounding himself with his close friends and loved ones." However, now Alyssa has denied the reports.

Are Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller dating?

Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Alyssa Miller addresses breakup rumours. Picture: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD, Alyssa Miller via Instagram

Taking to Instagram last night (Apr 4), Alyssa shared an adorable photo of her and Andrew in the backseat of a taxi with the caption: "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG." In other words, Alyssa and Andrew are very much still together and the rumours that they've split up are false. Fans quickly gathered in the comments to support them.

Andrew is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life. Not only does he not have a public Instagram account but he rarely opens up about his love life. Speaking to Bustle previously, Andrew revealed: "I’m not in the public eye to a great degree because I’ve designed it that way for myself."

He then explained: "For my work, I’m fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right to a private personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person."

Have Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller split? Picture: @luvalyssamiller via Instagram

So there we have it. Andrew and Alyssa are still dating and the rumours are nothing more than rumours.