Blac Chyna posts face transformation video after dissolving all her fillers

"Enough is enough, it all has to come out."

Blac Chyna is sharing her face transformation on Instagram after getting her face fillers dissolved as part of her "life-changing journey".

In mid-March, the reality TV personality (real name Angela White) began sharing her cosmetic surgery journey on Instagram, telling her followers that she was undergoing procedures to reduce her "breasts and gluteus maximus".

Explaining why, she added: "As you all know, I've been changing my life and changing my ways. So, one of the things I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is, obviously, taking some of these ass shots out." Ass shots are silicone injections, and, as Chyna pointed out, are different from the BBL prodecure.

A few days later, she shared another video of herself going to get her cheek and jawline fillers removed. "Enough is enough, it all has to come out," she said.

After her first session, she gave another update to fans and the results are already incredibly noticeable.

Blac Chyna shows off face transformation after getting her fillers dissolved. Picture: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Speaking about her decision to dissolve all the fillers in face and "go back to the baseline", Chyna said: "I'm tired of the look, and it's just not flattering. It's just not what I look like."

"I'm ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna is Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that," she continued.

While discussing the process with her doctor, Chyna also joked that the fillers, along with the added contour in her makeup routine, made her look like Jigsaw from the Saw franchise.

Chyna also warned people about getting fillers at a young age: "I did them because, I mean everybody was doing it, so let this be a lesson, don’t even do it y'all, it’s not even worth it."

Blac Chyna has been documenting her "life-changing journey" removing her fillers. Picture: @blacchyna via Instagram

So far, the response to Blac Chyna's honest Instagram videos has been positive. "OmG you look so beautiful without the fillers", one user wrote. Another added: "Such a huge difference so far."

Several other comments also praising Chyna for being so honest about the reason why she got the fillers in the first place, and how she later realised it was a mistake have also popped up under her videos.

"I love how honest you were when you said you was doing it because everybody was doing it…you realized your mistake and you owned it," a third person said.

However, it's not all been positive. In a livestream, Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni mocked people who were praising her daughter for sharing her journey, calling them "clowns".

