Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner

"I probably thought it was just some drama, which I’m used to."

Kris Jenner has claimed that Blac Chyna threatened to kill her daughter Kylie Jenner.

In case you didn't know, Blac Chyna, who was engaged to Rob Kardashian, is currently suing Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris for $100 million over her E! reality series Rob & Chyna, which was cancelled after one season in 2016.

The model claims that the Kardashian family lied about her assaulting Rob in order to prevent E! executives from going ahead with a second season of Rob & Chyna and therefore they stopped her potential earnings. A second season had actually been announced but never aired. The trial is currently being held at Los Angeles Superior Court.

On Thursday (Apr 21), Kris testified that Kylie and her ex-boyfriend Tyga had informed her that Blac Chyna had threatened to kill Kylie.

Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram, Alamy

For context, Tyga and Blac Chyna were in a relationship from 2011 to 2014 and they share a nine-year-old son named King Cairo. Tyga then dated Kylie from 2014 until 2017, while Blac Chyna hooked up with Kylie's older brother Rob in 2016 and got engaged after three months of dating. The couple share five-year-old daughter Dream.

TMZ reports that Blac Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, asked Kris whether her client had ever threatened to kill Kylie, and Kris initially could not remember. "That basically was what Kylie and Tyga told me. Kylie was dating Tyga at the time – I believe that’s where this aggression was coming from," Kris said.

Kris then said that the lawyer would have to ask Kylie and Tyga for further details as they're the ones with the first-hand account of what happened. Kris also added that she still supported Rob and Blac Chyna's engagement despite the alleged threat. "I probably thought it was just some drama, which I’m used to," Kris explained.

Kris added: "I love second chances, and I wanted them to win. I wanted my son to be happy."

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna started dating in 2016. Picture: Alamy

The day prior to Kris' testimony, Blac Chyna addressed the accusation that she had held a gun against Rob's head. While being cross examined by the Kardashian's lawyer, Michael Rhodes, Blac Chyna said she never put her finger on the trigger of the gun, which was pointed upwards, and she was only joking around.

"I did not point it at him. I was joking… I would never shoot Rob," Chyna said according to the Mail Online.

She also recalled a similar "joke" incident where she put an iPhone cord around Rob's neck: "He was playing video games and I was just trying to get his attention."

