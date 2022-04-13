Kendall Jenner doesn't know what "frugal" means in hilarious viral video

13 April 2022, 16:35

By Sam Prance

A video of Kendall Jenner not understanding the meaning of "frugal" has gone viral.

Kendall Jenner has broken the internet. A clip of the supermodel not knowing what "frugal" means has gone viral on TikTok.

You don't have to be a Kardashians fan to know that the family are one of the richest families on the planet. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both Forbes certified billionaires and Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are each worth millions of dollars. From their brands to their reality TV work, the girls never stop making money.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner threatens to block people making comments about her toes

You'd probably guess that the Kardashians aren't "frugal" and now Kendall has let slip that she didn't know what it meant.

What does frugal mean?

Kendall Jenner doesn&squot;t know what "frugal" means in hilarious viral video
Kendall Jenner doesn't know what "frugal" means in hilarious viral video. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage, Access Hollywood

"Frugal", of course, means that you are careful with money and avoid splashing on expensive things. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the Kardashians were asked: "Who is the most frugal of the bunch?" Kim suggested Kourtney and Kris, Kourtney and Khloe all said Kendall. However, Kendall and Kylie both appeared to be confused by what it means.

Bewildered, Kendall turned to Kourtney and said: "What does that mean? I don't know what it means." Kourntey then said: "It's like when you care about cost, like money."

Understanding, Kendall then replied: "Oh yeah, I'm cheap," and Kris said: "Oh my God, I love that about you." Seemingly agreeing, Kylie then lifted up Kendall's photo along with her sisters.

A Kardashians fan has since shared the clip on their TikTok page with the caption: "Kendall doesn't even know the word 'frugal'," and it's since been viewed over 2 million times. A person commented: "When you're so rich that you have never heard of or had to use the world frugal." Another added: "Kylie didn't know too lmao."

Of course, we all have gaps in our vocabulary but being so rich you never have to use the word frugal? Amazing. What we now need to know is what classifies as "frugal" in the Kardashian universe. If Kendall really is the most frugal in her family, how "cheap" is she?

Read more about Kendall Jenner here:

WATCH: Sandra Bullock & Daniel Radcliffe Rate Their Own Top 3 Movies

Latest Celebrity News

Kendall Jenner says Kris Jenner texts her with 'reminders' for her to have a baby

Kendall Jenner says Kris Jenner is always 'pressuring' her to have a baby
Kim Kardashian reacts to Saint West finding an ad about her sex tape

Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears after son Saint saw a joke about her sex tape
Millie Bobby Brown says it's "gross" that she's been sexualised even more since turning 18

Millie Bobby Brown calls out "gross" sexualisation of her since turning 18
JoJo Siwa shares posts calling Nickelodeon "homophobic" for not inviting her to the KCAs

JoJo Siwa shares posts calling Nickelodeon "homophobic" for not inviting her to the KCAs

News

North West hilariously tells cousin True Thompson that being four years old "sucks"

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West warns cousin True Thompson that being four "sucks"
Kendall Jenner threatens to block people making comments about her toes.

Kendall Jenner threatens to block people making comments about her toes

Trending on PopBuzz

Rihanna claps back at claims she's dressing inappropriately for a pregnant person

Rihanna claps back at claims she's dressing inappropriately for a pregnant person

Rihanna

Chloe Moriondo

Chloe Moriondo reflects on her coming out journey and paints a self-portrait | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Lizzo's latest outfit has received backlash.

Lizzo claps back at criticism for wearing thong leggings on private jet

Lizzo

Elite season 6: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

Elite season 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley says Kate's corset made her "sick" and she couldn't eat

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley says Kate's corset made her "sick" and she couldn't eat

Bridgerton

The Kardashians release time: What time will it be released on Hulu and Disney+?

The Kardashians release time: What time will it be released on Hulu and Disney+?

News