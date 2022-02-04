Kendall Jenner accused of promoting "irresponsible drinking" with tequila photo

"She's proud of selling poison that ruins people’s lives? It’s worse than her sisters fast fashion…"

Kendall Jenner has been accused of encouraging her followers to drink irresponsibly after she posted a photo of herself sipping her own tequila.

In case you didn't know, Kendall is the brains behind controversial tequila brand 818. In 2021, Kendall announced that she would be releasing her own tequila having worked on the recipe for almost four years.

However, the launch didn't go too smoothly because the supermodel was called out for cultural appropriation after wearing traditional Mexican clothes and hairstyles in an ad. Following the backlash, Kendall did try to rectify the issue, announcing she would be donating back to the community of Jalisco, Mexico, which is where 818 tequila is produced.

Kendall Jenner accused of promoting "irresponsible drinking" with tequila photo
Kendall Jenner accused of promoting "irresponsible drinking" with tequila photo. Picture: E!, @kendalljenner via Instagram

Anyway, on Wednesday (Feb 2), Kendall shared several photos on her Instagram page, captioned: "things I love," including one of herself sipping neat tequila through a straw. The photo was seemingly taken at her friend Lauren Perez's wedding (you know, the one where she broke the internet in that "inappropriate" wedding guest dress…)

Because Kendall showed herself drinking pure tequila, some believed she was setting a bad example for her followers and promoting "irresponsible drinking".

In a Reddit thread, one user commented: "She's proud of selling poison that ruins people’s lives? It’s worse than her sisters fast fashion…" Another said: "It may be an unpopular opinion but I think this type of promo is actually quite irresponsible."

And a third commenter agreed, writing: "I came here to say this too, this is a really dangerous picture, honestly. There’s a reason ‘Drink Responsibly’ exists." Another added: "She’s drinking liquor directly from the bottle with a straw. It’s not a responsible way to drink. It promotes binge drinking."

Meanwhile, a fifth user commented: "It’s irresponsible drinking to be drinking straight out of the bottle like that. It’s rather irresponsible advertising to encourage people to consume alcohol like that."

Kendall is yet to address the backlash but we will update you if she does.

