Khloe Kardashian confirms daughter True was Photoshopped in Disneyland photos

14 April 2022, 15:49

By Katie Louise Smith

"Welllppp I f*cked this one up. Anyways.... Let's focus on something else."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Well, it looks like one of the internet's favourite Kardashian konspiracy theories has been confirmed thanks to a hilarious slip from Khloé Kardashian.

Back in January, Kim Kardashian was accused of photoshopping two pictures of her daughter Chicago and Khloé's daughter True at Disneyland. In the pics, True's head appears to have been superimposed onto another child's body.

It was later discovered by fans that True's hair and facial expressions were identical to photos Khloé had previously shared. And the plot thickened even further when fans discovered photos of Chicago and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi together at Disneyland, wearing the same outfits in the images shared by Kim.

Basically, True's face appears to have been Photoshopped onto Stormi's body.

Despite the whole thing going viral on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, the Kardashians never addressed the apparently edited photos, leaving fans confused and asking questions.

At the time, fans assumed the reason Stormi's face was edited out of the photos was because Kylie wanted to keep her family off social media due to the Astroworld tragedy that happened a week or so after their trip to Disney.

But while they may not have given an explanation, a confirmation has now popped up out of the blue thanks to one of Khloé's latest Instagram Stories.

While celebrating True's 4th birthday at – you guessed it – Disneyland, Khloé accidentally revealed that it was True's "first time" at the theme park, despite her 'appearing' alongside Chicago in those pictures posted by Kim.

Shortly after fans clocked her slip up, Khloé saw the funny side and responded to a fan on Twitter.

"Welllppp I f*cked this one up," Khloé wrote. "Anyways.... Let's focus on something else 😂 our show airs in a few days 🤣"

There you have it. Photoshop confirmed. Promo for the new reality series secured. Someone tell Kris Jenner that this is no longer a case for the FBI.

Read more Kardashian news:

WATCH: Sandra Bullock & Daniel Radcliffe Rate Their Own Top 3 Movies

Latest Celebrity News

Alabama Barker

Alabama Barker: 15 facts about Travis Barker's daughter you need to know
Kim Kardashian says she'll wear diapers and "not go to the bathroom" in the name of fashion

Kim Kardashian says she'll wear diapers and "not go to the bathroom" in the name of fashion
Maisie Williams opens up about playing Arya Stark while going through puberty

Maisie Williams explains why she ‘resented’ playing Arya Stark when she hit puberty

News

Halle Bailey.

Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey responds to cosmetic surgery rumours
Kendall Jenner says Kris Jenner texts her with 'reminders' for her to have a baby

Kendall Jenner says Kris Jenner is always 'pressuring' her to have a baby
Kendall Jenner doesn't know what "frugal" means in hilarious viral video

Kendall Jenner doesn't know what "frugal" means in hilarious viral video

Trending on PopBuzz

Will Simone Ashley be in Sex Education season 4?

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley will not return for Sex Education season 4

News

Global Awards 2022

The Global Awards 2022: All the winners revealed

News

Is Pete Davidson in The Kardashians? This is what Kim Kardashian has said

Is Pete Davidson in The Kardashians? This is what Kim Kardashian has said

News

Rihanna claps back at claims she's dressing inappropriately for a pregnant person

Rihanna claps back at claims she's dressing inappropriately for a pregnant person

Rihanna

Chloe Moriondo

Chloe Moriondo reflects on her coming out journey and paints a self-portrait | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Lizzo's latest outfit has received backlash.

Lizzo claps back at criticism for wearing thong leggings on private jet

Lizzo