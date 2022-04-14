Khloe Kardashian confirms daughter True was Photoshopped in Disneyland photos

By Katie Louise Smith

"Welllppp I f*cked this one up. Anyways.... Let's focus on something else."

Well, it looks like one of the internet's favourite Kardashian konspiracy theories has been confirmed thanks to a hilarious slip from Khloé Kardashian.

Back in January, Kim Kardashian was accused of photoshopping two pictures of her daughter Chicago and Khloé's daughter True at Disneyland. In the pics, True's head appears to have been superimposed onto another child's body.

It was later discovered by fans that True's hair and facial expressions were identical to photos Khloé had previously shared. And the plot thickened even further when fans discovered photos of Chicago and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi together at Disneyland, wearing the same outfits in the images shared by Kim.

Basically, True's face appears to have been Photoshopped onto Stormi's body.

💕 lots of love 💕 pic.twitter.com/ugjgOYRIUq — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2021

Despite the whole thing going viral on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, the Kardashians never addressed the apparently edited photos, leaving fans confused and asking questions.

At the time, fans assumed the reason Stormi's face was edited out of the photos was because Kylie wanted to keep her family off social media due to the Astroworld tragedy that happened a week or so after their trip to Disney.

But while they may not have given an explanation, a confirmation has now popped up out of the blue thanks to one of Khloé's latest Instagram Stories.

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 13, 2022

While celebrating True's 4th birthday at – you guessed it – Disneyland, Khloé accidentally revealed that it was True's "first time" at the theme park, despite her 'appearing' alongside Chicago in those pictures posted by Kim.

Shortly after fans clocked her slip up, Khloé saw the funny side and responded to a fan on Twitter.

"Welllppp I f*cked this one up," Khloé wrote. "Anyways.... Let's focus on something else 😂 our show airs in a few days 🤣"

There you have it. Photoshop confirmed. Promo for the new reality series secured. Someone tell Kris Jenner that this is no longer a case for the FBI.

