Kim Kardashian's daughter North West warns cousin True Thompson that being four "sucks"

12 April 2022, 12:56 | Updated: 12 April 2022, 15:39

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"North West telling her cousin that 4 sucks is soo iconic. She is definitely Kanye’s twin."

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West has given her cousin True Thompson an absolutely savage insight into what it's like to be a four year old.

On Sunday (Apr 10), Khloe Kardashian's daughter True had a lavish kitten-themed birthday party to celebrate turning four on April 12. The entire Kardashian-Jenner family were there as well their wider circle of friends.

The luxury bash included pastel-coloured decorations, plush kitten toys and real kittens that partygoers could cuddle. True even received personalised M&Ms, her favourite candy, with her face on one side from her uncle Rob Kardashian. But no doubt her favourite gift would have been a piece of advice from her older cousin North.

North West hilariously tells cousin True Thompson that being four years old "sucks"
North West hilariously tells cousin True Thompson that being four years old "sucks". Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram, @khloekardashian via Instagram

On Khloe's Instagram Stories, she asked Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick, nine, and North, eight, to send a birthday message for their little cousin. Penelope understood the assignment because she left a more traditional message. She said: "Happy Birthday. We love you!"

But North? North gifted True with a dose of brutal honesty. "You are four years old… four sucks," North said, before giggling and strutting off. Khloe even let out a little gasp. I-

Of course, North's fans found her comments absolutely hilarious. One person wrote: "North West telling her cousin that 4 sucks is soo iconic. She is definitely Kanye’s twin."

Another added: "That’s Kanye’s kid. Doesn’t give a shit about making any kind of impression. And she was literally talking into Khloe’s camera!"

We expect nothing less from our little emo princess to be honest. Kim has previously spoken about how her eldest child North has already developed a bit of an edgy side.

"North is like goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl," Kim told Ellen Degeneres last year.

North is also known for being pretty outspoken. In fact, Kim finds her "intimidating" at times… She said on Bari Weiss' Honestly podcast: "Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North. North West is Kanye West's daughter. Forget that, she's his twin."

