Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears after son Saint saw a joke about her sex tape

"Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. I died inside."

A brand new Kardashians is finally here and just as the family's old E! series kicked off with a conversation about Kim Kardashian's sex tape, the issue has reared its head again in the season opener of the new Hulu show in a scene involving Saint West.

In the show's opening episode, Kim's then 5-year-old son Saint shows her his iPad where he's discovered an advert promoting alleged "unreleased footage" from her sex tape that popped up while he was playing Roblox.

Per The Los Angeles Times, the image seen in the ad was an "animated image of her famous crying face". About the situation, Kim says: "The last thing I want as a mom is my past to be brought up 20 years later. This is really embarrassing and I need to deal with it. Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. I died inside."

The pop-up appears to be referring to the claims made by Ray J's former manager Wack 100 back in 2021, who claimed the alleged unreleased footage was "more graphic" than what had already been released.

On the phone with lawyer Marty Singer, joined by Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, later in the episode, Kim says: "I’ll sue for nominal damages. The message is more important than the dollars, at this point."

"I don’t want it to be copied. I have four kids. I can’t go through this again. This was like 20 years ago. I’m not going to go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time. I know exactly what to do this time.... I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground."

Kim later calls Kanye West in tears and tells him what's going on: "Saint was on Roblox yesterday, and a f*cking thing popped up and he started laughing. It was a picture of my cry face and it was a game someone made on Roblox."

She continued: "I almost died when Saint thought it was funny. Thank God he can’t read yet. Over my dead body is this shit going to happen to me again. I just want it gone. This is not going to f*ck with me. I just want it gone."

Back in January 2022, Kanye claimed that he had retrieved a laptop and any additional footage from Ray J himself. Kim's rep later confirmed in a statement there was "nothing sexual unseen" in the additional footage.

Kim has spoken several times before about how she plans to handle her kids one day finding out or asking about her leaked sex tape.

Back in 2019, Kim told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she has an idea about how she'll deal with the whole situation: "I think I’m just gonna be super honest and real with them. That’s all you can really be."

Kim also had a hilarious response when North West once asked her why she was famous. Explaining to North who her parents were in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim said: "My name is Kim Kardashian, and daddy is Kanye West. Singer, performer, artiste... Mommy has so many talents I can't even begin to name them."

