Britney Spears explains why she's posting topless photos on Instagram

By Rachel Finn

“Before I show you more pics of my body… I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!!!!"

Britney Spears has explained her reasons for why she has been posting topless pictures on Instagram - and, honestly, we are here for it!

The singer has been taking to social media during the conservatorship battle with her father and as part of her regular content has been posting shirtless photos. In a new post, she explains that it makes her feel “lighter” and that she was “born into this world naked”, so, you know, why not?

“No guys... I didn’t get a boob job in just a week... nor am I pregnant... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food!!!!” Britney wrote alongside a gallery of her wearing a white bikini bottom and red cowboy boots. “Before I show you more pics of my body… I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!!!!"

In the caption, Britney continued: “In my opinion it’s quite twisted [that] the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer… no… I’m not talking in a strip club or [during] a performance… just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer!!!! The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER… therefore you think you look better!!!”

Britney also spoke about how performing on-stage has made her too self-conscious in the past. She said: “I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh [well]… sometimes I didn’t look so great… TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as fuck but in my imagination it felt great!!!! I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive…”

She also added that the “weight of the world” has been on her shoulders lately and that she wanted to see herself in a “lighter way”.

“The psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain… hurt… tears… and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman…. a beautiful… sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form!!!” she continued.

Britney has recently made important progress in the battle to gain back control of her own estate after her dad, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down as her conservator "when the time is right" last week.

The singer's career has been in the hands of legal guardians since 2008, but fans have been rallying around her over the past few years with the #FreeBritney campaign.

Thanking her fans in the post, she also added: “I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really fucking funny !!! The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago!!! There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all."

