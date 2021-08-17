Britney Spears explains why she's posting topless photos on Instagram

17 August 2021, 17:19 | Updated: 17 August 2021, 17:26

By Rachel Finn

“Before I show you more pics of my body… I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!!!!"

Britney Spears has explained her reasons for why she has been posting topless pictures on Instagram - and, honestly, we are here for it!

The singer has been taking to social media during the conservatorship battle with her father and as part of her regular content has been posting shirtless photos. In a new post, she explains that it makes her feel “lighter” and that she was “born into this world naked”, so, you know, why not?

“No guys... I didn’t get a boob job in just a week... nor am I pregnant... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food!!!!” Britney wrote alongside a gallery of her wearing a white bikini bottom and red cowboy boots. “Before I show you more pics of my body… I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!!!!"

READ MORE: Britney Spears says her dad "should be in jail" following conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears opens up about her Instagram posts featuring her body
Britney Spears opens up about her Instagram posts featuring her body. Picture: Getty Images

In the caption, Britney continued: “In my opinion it’s quite twisted [that] the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer… no… I’m not talking in a strip club or [during] a performance… just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer!!!! The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER… therefore you think you look better!!!”

Britney also spoke about how performing on-stage has made her too self-conscious in the past. She said: “I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh [well]… sometimes I didn’t look so great… TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as fuck but in my imagination it felt great!!!! I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive…”

She also added that the “weight of the world” has been on her shoulders lately and that she wanted to see herself in a “lighter way”.

“The psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain… hurt… tears… and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman…. a beautiful… sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form!!!” she continued. 

Britney has recently made important progress in the battle to gain back control of her own estate after her dad, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down as her conservator "when the time is right" last week.

The singer's career has been in the hands of legal guardians since 2008, but fans have been rallying around her over the past few years with the #FreeBritney campaign.

Thanking her fans in the post, she also added: “I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really fucking funny !!! The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago!!! There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all."

READ MORE: Christina Aguilera voices support for Britney Spears in powerful statement

Latest Celebrity News

Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years after fatal plane crash left him in critical condition
Mae Whitman proudly comes out as panseuxal

Good Girls star Mae Whitman comes out as pansexual

LGBTQ

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery says he doesn’t wash his hair

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery says he doesn’t wash his hair
Addison Rae calls Scott Disick a "hypocrite"

Addison Rae calls Scott Disick a "hypocrite" for criticising her and Kourtney Kardashian's age gap
Thomas Doherty says labelling your sexuality is "very limiting"

Thomas Doherty says labelling your sexuality is "very limiting"
Joshua Bassett says he was "subjected to a lot of homophobia" after coming out

Joshua Bassett says he experienced "a lot of homophobia" after coming out

Trending on PopBuzz

Doctor goes viral on TikTok after revealing why you should never pee in the shower…

Doctor goes viral on TikTok after revealing why you should never pee in the shower

TikTok

Chadwick Boseman will voice T'Challa in Marvel's What If...?

Chadwick Boseman makes final performance as T'Challa in Marvel's What If…?

News

Why is Bryce Hall leaving Sway House?

Why is Bryce Hall leaving Sway House? TikTok star confirms departure

TikTok

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island

This TikToker is selling human bones

This TikToker has gone viral for selling human bones

Viral

Sex Education season 3: Will Otis and Maeve get together in season 3?

Sex Education creator teases if Otis and Maeve will get together in season 3

Sex Education