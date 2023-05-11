Elliot Page shares new shirtless photo to celebrate the "joy I feel in my body"

By Katie Louise Smith

"It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body."

Elliot Page has shared a new shirtless selfie and fans are absolutely living for it – and his important reason for sharing it.

The Umbrella Academy actor, who came out as trans in December 2020, has been steadily sharing his gender journey with fans on social media for the past couple of years. From his joy at getting a new passport photo to sharing important PSAs about supporting trans kids and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole, Elliot has received a huge amount of love from fans.

Taking to Instagram (May 10), Elliot shared a brand new selfie of himself enjoying the sunshine and "the joy I feel in my body".

Elliot Page shares new shirtless selfie and fans are living for it. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, @elliotpage via Instagram

Alongside the photo, Elliot captioned his snap with a short update on the effect the gender affirming care he has received has had on his dysphoria.

"Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer," he wrote. "No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T. It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body."

"I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy."

Fans have been swarming Elliot's comments with wholesome messages, congratulating him and stressing the importance of gender affirming surgery and care. And of course, there was a polite level of thirst in there, too.

Elliot is set to share more of his journey in his upcoming book, Pageboy, which will be released on June 6th.

"Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body," Elliot shared on Instagram.

"So, I’ve written a book about my story. It's out next June, and I'm so excited to share its cover with you now. At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera, but making this cover with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie (@csopie) was a joyful experience that I will never forget."

Elliot added: "Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly 'debated' in the media. The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us."

"Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."

