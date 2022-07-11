Florence Pugh slams "vulgar" comments about her boobs after wearing sheer dress

By Katie Louise Smith

"Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans."

Florence Pugh has called out the "vulgar" comments she received about her body after wearing a see-through dress to Valentino's haute couture fashion show in Rome last week.

Florence attended the Valentino F/W 22/23 show on Friday (July 8), arriving at the event in an absolutely stunning pink, sheer tulle gown. But after sharing a few photos of her look on her Instagram, the Black Widow actor was quickly inundated with body-shaming comments from men who apparently had a lot to say about the size of her boobs.

In an Instagram post shared to social media on Sunday (July 10), Florence took the time to call out the horrendous, rude and completely inappropriate comments that she received about her body.

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it," she wrote. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after."

"What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?"

She continued: "It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

Florence went on to add that she has "come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me," adding: "I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14."

Then, she called out the hoards of people (mostly men) who had gone out of their way to comment on how "disappointed" they were by her "tiny tits" and how she "should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’".

"I’ve lived in my body for a long time," she added. "I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying."

Florence's powerful statement immediately went viral, with fans and followers applauding her comments. The likes of Nicola Coughlan, Gemma Chan, Dan Levy, Aubrey Plaza and Ariana DeBose also shared their own messages of support in the comment section. Joey King wrote: "You are truly so amazing. You put into words what so many feel but can't articulate."

Wrapping up her caption, Florence ended on an important note: "Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.

"And all because of two cute little nipples…. #fuckingfreethefuckingnipple"