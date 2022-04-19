The Kardashians are being slammed for their extravagant Easter celebrations

By Jazmin Duribe

"Those kids are going to grow up being the most spoiled, obnoxious kids."

The Kardashians are being criticised for their over-the-top Easter celebrations, which included gigantic chocolate Easter eggs and personalised gumball machines.

On Sunday (Apr 17), Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, all brought their children to their mother Kris Jenner's house for Easter. Each child was greeted with their own huge, personalised chocolate egg on the immaculately set table, which was covered in flowers, sweet treats and pastel-coloured accessories.

The festivities then continued in the backyard, where all the kids participated in an Easter egg hunt and painted eggs themselves. There were also loads of toys, dolls, and the girls all received personalised gumball machines containing colour-coordinated gumballs.

The Kardashians are being slammed for their extravagant Easter celebrations. Picture: @krisjenner via Instagram, @kyliejenner via Instagram

It's not just the kids who received lavish gifts though, the adults were treated to all kinds of chocolate treats too. Khloe and Kris even rocked matching pyjamas. "Oh my gosh, look what my mum did. She has chocolate eggs for all the kids…for all the grown-ups too," Kim said on Instagram.

Kourtney's fiancé Travis Barker brought his children along too and they also received lavish presents. Travis' son Landon and his friend Carl received a pair of Bottega Veneta boots, while Atiana, Travis' step-daughter through his marriage to Shanna Moakler, received a bundle of SKIMS.

As you can imagine, people on Reddit and social media criticised the lavish gifts and over-the-top decor, noting that the children will grow up "spoiled".

"I’m sorry but the Kardashian’s easter displays for their kids is ridiculous. Those kids are going to grow up being the most spoiled, obnoxious kids if that is what they expect on the regular," one person tweeted.

Another person on Reddit commented: "Wait.... It's Christmas or Easter?!?!? What happened to candy in the baskets?!?" And a third said: "This isn’t even what Easter is all about."

This hasn't been the first time the family have been slammed for flaunting their wealth on social media. In 2020, Kim Kardashian received backlash for having her 40th birthday celebrations on a private island.

