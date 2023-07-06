Keke Palmer's boyfriend under fire for publicly shaming her Usher concert outfit

6 July 2023, 15:38 | Updated: 6 July 2023, 16:41

Keke Palmer Picks Her Own Interview Questions | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

Darius is being called out for his comments about the outfit Keke Palmer wore to an Usher concert.

The Keke Palmer Defence Squad has mobilised after she was outfit-shamed by her boyfriend Darius Jackson on Twitter.

Keke, who recently gave birth to her first child Leodis, attended Usher's Las Vegas Residency and a video of her being serenaded by the signer went viral on social media. In the clip, Keke puts her arms around Usher and plays along with him as he sings.

Keke got dressed up for the occasion, wearing a long sheer black dress with long sleeves and a black bodice underneath.

But it seems Darius wasn't too fond of the outfit and, for some reason, decided to publicly tweet and shame her for wearing it.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer claps back at trolls for calling her "ugly" with no makeup

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson under fire after outfit-shaming her on social media
Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson under fire after outfit-shaming her on social media. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images, @kekepalmer via Instagram

Quote tweeting a video of Keke meeting and being serenaded by Usher during one of his residency shows in Las Vegas, Darius wrote: "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom."

People were quick to pull Darius up on his public comments about the mother of his child, labelling him 'insecure', 'out of line' and 'embarrassing'.

Darius later doubled down with a follow up tweet, writing: "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe," he continued. "I rest my case."

Darius Jackson's tweets about Keke Palmer's outfit have been called out
Darius Jackson's tweets about Keke Palmer's outfit have been called out. Picture: Twitter
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson debut baby Leo on the red carpet
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson debut baby Leo on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

A few hours after Darius' tweets, Keke posted a whole host of photos of herself in the flawless outfit on Instagram. While she didn't directly respond to Darius' comments on social media, her caption definitely seemed to reassure fans that she was feeling herself and her outfit regardless.

In the caption, Keke wrote: "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!"

"I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd"

Keke and Darius have kept their relationship fairly private in the past, but went public as a couple after it became more difficult to hide from fans and social media. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy," Keke told Tamron Hall in 2021.

Darius has now deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Keke has not yet directly responded to Darius' comments. We'll update this article if she does.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer claps back at people comparing her success to Zendaya

READ MORE: Keke Palmer wants to play Princess Tiana in a Princess and the Frog movie

WATCH: Leigh-Anne opens up about Don't Say Love and her debut album

Leigh-Anne Picks Her Own Interview Questions | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Celebrity News

Colleen Ballinger called out over old "inappropriate" videos with 13-year-old JoJo Siwa

Colleen Ballinger called out over "inappropriate" videos with 13-year-old JoJo Siwa

YouTubers

Madison Beer appears to confirm Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire is about Zack Bia

Madison Beer appears to confirm Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire is about Zack Bia

Olivia Rodrigo

Margot Robbie has been references iconic Barbie outfits on her Barbie press tour

Every single Barbie referenced in Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour outfits (so far)

News

Ross Lynch sang shirtless at a gig again and the internet is in a shambles

Ross Lynch sang shirtless at a gig again and the internet is in a shambles

Viral

Colleen Ballinger accused of racist and inappropriate behaviour by Haters Back Off assistant

Colleen Ballinger accused of racist and inappropriate behaviour by Haters Back Off assistant

YouTubers

Matty Healy says he regrets some of the stuff he's said and done over the past few years

Matty Healy says he regrets recent offensive comments during The 1975 concert

The 1975

Trending on PopBuzz

The Witcher season 3 cast

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show | PopBuzz Meets

TV & Film

Barbie vs Oppenheimer Quiz

QUIZ: Are you more Barbie or Oppenheimer?

TV & Film

Did Taylor Swift sue Olivia Rodrigo? A full timeline of their friendship and alleged fall out

Are Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo still friends? A full timeline of their friendship

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Instagram Threads: How to delete your account

How do you delete your Instagram Threads account? Everything you need to know

Social Media