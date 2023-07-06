Keke Palmer's boyfriend under fire for publicly shaming her Usher concert outfit

By Katie Louise Smith

Darius is being called out for his comments about the outfit Keke Palmer wore to an Usher concert.

The Keke Palmer Defence Squad has mobilised after she was outfit-shamed by her boyfriend Darius Jackson on Twitter.

Keke, who recently gave birth to her first child Leodis, attended Usher's Las Vegas Residency and a video of her being serenaded by the signer went viral on social media. In the clip, Keke puts her arms around Usher and plays along with him as he sings.

Keke got dressed up for the occasion, wearing a long sheer black dress with long sleeves and a black bodice underneath.

But it seems Darius wasn't too fond of the outfit and, for some reason, decided to publicly tweet and shame her for wearing it.

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson under fire after outfit-shaming her on social media. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images, @kekepalmer via Instagram

Quote tweeting a video of Keke meeting and being serenaded by Usher during one of his residency shows in Las Vegas, Darius wrote: "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom."

People were quick to pull Darius up on his public comments about the mother of his child, labelling him 'insecure', 'out of line' and 'embarrassing'.

Darius later doubled down with a follow up tweet, writing: "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe," he continued. "I rest my case."

Darius Jackson's tweets about Keke Palmer's outfit have been called out. Picture: Twitter

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson debut baby Leo on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

A few hours after Darius' tweets, Keke posted a whole host of photos of herself in the flawless outfit on Instagram. While she didn't directly respond to Darius' comments on social media, her caption definitely seemed to reassure fans that she was feeling herself and her outfit regardless.

In the caption, Keke wrote: "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!"

"I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd"

Keke and Darius have kept their relationship fairly private in the past, but went public as a couple after it became more difficult to hide from fans and social media. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy," Keke told Tamron Hall in 2021.

Darius has now deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Keke has not yet directly responded to Darius' comments. We'll update this article if she does.

