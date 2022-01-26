Kim Kardashian deletes photo after being roasted for huge Photoshop fail

By Jazmin Duribe

"Why does Kim's arm look bigger than her leg?"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has been accused of Photoshopping her Instagram photos… again.

As you know, the Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to editing their photos. Just recently, fans noticed that Kim might have edited a photo of her daughter Chicago West and niece True Thompson.

Well, it's happened again. Kim recently shared several photos from her trip to the Bahamas, where she reportedly vacationed with rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson. There's no rest for Kim, though, she shot multiple images for social media and her clothing business SKIMS while on the island.

Sure enough, the photos soon made their way onto Instagram. On Monday (Jan 25), Kim shared a carousel of images of her on the beach wearing black bikini bottoms, a matching top and sunglasses. But one photo in particular piqued interest among her fans.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian accused of Photoshopping a photo of her niece True Thompson

Kim Kardashian deletes photo after being roasted for huge Photoshop fail. Picture: E!, @kimkardashian via Instagram

In the photo in question, Kim is strutting on the beach and throwing up a peace sign to the camera. While Kim looked stunning, fans quickly noticed that her leg was looking a little… off. Kim's right calf was abnormally thin in comparison to her left side. Kind of like a pencil.

Of course, the internet couldn't resist roasting Kim over her Photoshop fail. "Who does she hire to do these edits? And if she’s doing it herself she needs someone to double check her posts. Her leg literally disappears. Worst photoshop fail I’ve seen in a while," one person tweeted. Another asked: "Girl, why does your leg look like that?!"

In the comment section of Def Noodles post, the comments were even more savage. One person said: "It’s actually sad the amount of insecurity these people have." Another added: "I was like playing wheres waldo lookin for the botched photoshop [sic]." And a third commented: "Lmfao and you know this got someone fired."

Why does Kim’s arm look bigger than her leg 😂😱 @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/IaePqJ2fVO — Kourt (@Kourt88157) January 25, 2022

Kim obviously saw the backlash because the Photoshopped photo has now mysteriously vanished from her Instagram feed…