Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

11 April 2023, 11:53 | Updated: 11 April 2023, 12:10

Millie Bobby Brown shares sweet clip of her boyfriend

By Katie Louise Smith

Millie and Jake both posted photos hinting at their engagement, as Millie shared a glimpse at her diamond ring.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown is engaged!

Stranger Things star Millie and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi appear to have just announced their engagement with an adorable set of photos on Instagram.

Sharing a couple of posts on April 11th, Millie shared a black and white photo of Jake with his arms wrapped around her, as she showed off a huge diamond engagement ring. Jake also shared two photos of the couple wearing matching white outfits while on holiday.

Jake captioned his photo, 'Forever' and Millie used lyrics from Taylor Swift's 'Lover' to caption her photo: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍"

19-year-old Millie and 20-year-old Jake (who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi) have been together since 2021, and decided to share their relationship publicly in November 2021. They made their red carpet debut together in 2022 at the BAFTAs and have continued to share glimpses into their adorable relationship on Instagram ever since.

Fans immediately flocked to Millie and Jake's comment section as soon as the photos were posted to share their messages of congratulations. One fan wrote: "Congratulationssssssssss!" Another joked about Millie's BFF Noah Schnapp's role in the wedding: "I hope Noah is the flower girl ong"

Enola Holmes 2 actress Hannah Todd wrote, "Congrats guys!" while musician HRVY also wrote: "Wooooooooo".

Congratulations to Millie and Jake!

WATCH: ATEEZ spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth

ATEEZ Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Celebrity News

Taylor Swift fans think she hinted at her breakup from Joe Alwyn with her Eras Tour setlist change

Taylor Swift fans think she hinted at her breakup from Joe Alwyn with her Eras Tour setlist change

Taylor Swift

Bella Ramsey fans are "proud" of the star after sharing adorable Trans Day of Visibility post

Bella Ramsey shares message to their younger self for Trans Day of Visibility

Pete Davidson opens up about how SNL jokes about his love life affected him

Pete Davidson says SNL made him feel like a “loser” with jokes about his dating life

Phoebe Bridgers calls out her own fans for "bullying" her on her way to her father's funeral

Phoebe Bridgers slams her own fans for abusing her on her way to her dad's funeral

News

Florence Pugh confirms that she really is English after being accused of faking her accent

Florence Pugh confirms her real accent after being accused of faking being British

Gwyneth Paltrow's four-word message to Terry Sanderson has gone viral

Gwyneth Paltrow's "savage" four-word final message to Terry Sanderson goes viral

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Lizzo

Lizzo claps back at backlash to her Star Wars cameo in The Mandalorian

Lizzo

Every show cancelled by Netflix in 2023 – and the shows that are ending

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2023 (so far)

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

She's everything, he's just Ken memes are going viral thanks to Barbie's tagline

"She's everything, he's just Ken" memes are going viral thanks to Barbie's tagline

Viral

The Simpsons predictions strike again with Barbie and Donald Trump’s arrest

The Simpsons predictions strike again with Barbie and Donald Trump’s arrest

Viral