Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

By Katie Louise Smith

Millie and Jake both posted photos hinting at their engagement, as Millie shared a glimpse at her diamond ring.

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown is engaged!

Stranger Things star Millie and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi appear to have just announced their engagement with an adorable set of photos on Instagram.

Sharing a couple of posts on April 11th, Millie shared a black and white photo of Jake with his arms wrapped around her, as she showed off a huge diamond engagement ring. Jake also shared two photos of the couple wearing matching white outfits while on holiday.

Jake captioned his photo, 'Forever' and Millie used lyrics from Taylor Swift's 'Lover' to caption her photo: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍"

19-year-old Millie and 20-year-old Jake (who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi) have been together since 2021, and decided to share their relationship publicly in November 2021. They made their red carpet debut together in 2022 at the BAFTAs and have continued to share glimpses into their adorable relationship on Instagram ever since.

Fans immediately flocked to Millie and Jake's comment section as soon as the photos were posted to share their messages of congratulations. One fan wrote: "Congratulationssssssssss!" Another joked about Millie's BFF Noah Schnapp's role in the wedding: "I hope Noah is the flower girl ong"

Enola Holmes 2 actress Hannah Todd wrote, "Congrats guys!" while musician HRVY also wrote: "Wooooooooo".

Congratulations to Millie and Jake!