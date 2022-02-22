Millie Bobby Brown fans call out "predatory" Reddit threads counting down to her 18th birthday

By Jazmin Duribe

The "NSFW" Reddit thread planned to post sexual pictures of Millie once she'd turned 18.

People are calling out the way Millie Bobby Brown is being "over-sexualised" after fans discovered a Reddit forum that was counting down the days until she turned 18.

Millie has been in the spotlight since she was only 12 years old after landing the part of Eleven in Stranger Things. She has since grown up in front of our very eyes and recently turned 18 on February 19. Millie marked her milestone birthday with a night out at a London nightclub with friends and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, sharing several photos of herself in a blonde wig.

However, now Millie is officially an adult people have noticed that just before she hit 18, a countdown appeared on Reddit. The thread was listed as "NSFW" and stated that it would open once she reaches 18. The description read: "This subreddit will open when Millie turns 18, which is February 19, 2022."

According to a user in a subreddit where screenshots of the page was posted, the purpose of the page was to "post sexual pictures of her the day she turns 18. It's a sub solely dedicated to sexual pictures of Millie, who is currently a minor, until next week but they have a sub prepared already with thousands of subscribers". The Reddit page, which had 6,000 members, has now reportedly been banned after Millie fans reported it.

Not only that, people have mentioned how the general attitude towards Millie had become more sexual since she has reached adulthood. People have been leaving explicit comments on her Instagram posts and sharing suggestive tweets about her appearance now that she is 18.

This has ignited a wider conversation about the sexualisation of child stars, with many citing that the same thing happened to Emma Watson, Britney Spears and The Olsen Twins ahead of their 18th birthday.

Millie Bobby Brown just turned 18 and some of the shit I've already read makes me want to throw up. Predators everywhere — St3veHimself (@St3veHimself) February 19, 2022

The fact that a bunch of grown ass men are sitting around for Millie Bobby Brown to turn 18 is gross. And of course it's a NSFW group.



And never forget the count down for Britney Spears too. pic.twitter.com/PE9uuDh6Zv — Aubry Andrews 🦝 (@AubryAndrews) February 15, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown is trending y’all but it’s cause pervs are happy she’s 18 now. Nothing to do with Stranger Things or any roles she may have. 😭😭😭😭😭 People are so twisted on this app and open about the most vile things. One day, I hope someone doxes these pedos. — mochi (@jiminisourmochi) February 19, 2022

these pedos made a subreddit to countdown until millie bobby brown turns 18 and there's 6k people in it jfc pic.twitter.com/LCAkE6q7LM — yasmin (@ycsm1n) February 15, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown turns 18 today. And god help me, the amount of men over-sexualizing her when she’s barely legal is just…this is what’s fucking wrong with our society. Well, not everything, but one huge thing. This gem of a tweet, for instance, made my fucking stomach turn. pic.twitter.com/Dsb9ddF2sw — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝔂 𝓕𝓸𝓻𝓭𝓮 (@ImpossiblyBossy) February 19, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown turned 18 today and so many men are openly sexualizing her. It isn’t even those troll accounts that do shit to bait people but actual freaks pic.twitter.com/i5nsPcJ6ye — Azaliya Allen (@AllenAzaliya) February 19, 2022

can we as a society end the hypersexualization of girls in general, but particularly the *moment* they turn 18?



“legal” or not, millie bobby brown is still a child & it’s clear y’all been counting down the days.



this isn’t new. in fact, if you’re my age you probably remember https://t.co/LaSLLA4lBV — fat sajak (@fatsajak_) February 19, 2022

people posting “Millie Bobby Brown is 18 now so I can post these pics and call her hot” and posting pics from before she was 18 ain’t it chief — Amalia 🌻 (@_amalianicole) February 19, 2022

If you’re celebrating Millie Bobby Brown turning 18 so she’s “legal now”, that absofuckinglutely means you were sexually attracted & fantasizing about her before she was legal which makes you a fucking sexual predator of kids ✌🏼 — Sov Cit Decider Alice (@SailorMoondamus) February 19, 2022

The fact people have been counting down the days until millie bobby brown is 18 is DISGUSTING. I feel sick🤢🤢 — Ally McAvennie (@weeally03) February 18, 2022

Sadly, the sexualisation of Millie hasn't only just started since she turned 18. In 2020, when Millie celebrated her 16th birthday, she called out the "inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults" she had received in the media.