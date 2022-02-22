Millie Bobby Brown fans call out "predatory" Reddit threads counting down to her 18th birthday

The "NSFW" Reddit thread planned to post sexual pictures of Millie once she'd turned 18.

People are calling out the way Millie Bobby Brown is being "over-sexualised" after fans discovered a Reddit forum that was counting down the days until she turned 18.

Millie has been in the spotlight since she was only 12 years old after landing the part of Eleven in Stranger Things. She has since grown up in front of our very eyes and recently turned 18 on February 19. Millie marked her milestone birthday with a night out at a London nightclub with friends and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, sharing several photos of herself in a blonde wig.

However, now Millie is officially an adult people have noticed that just before she hit 18, a countdown appeared on Reddit. The thread was listed as "NSFW" and stated that it would open once she reaches 18. The description read: "This subreddit will open when Millie turns 18, which is February 19, 2022."

Millie Bobby Brown fans call out "predatory" Reddit threads counting down to her 18th birthday
Millie Bobby Brown fans call out "predatory" Reddit threads counting down to her 18th birthday. Picture: Alamy, @milliebobbybrown via Instagram

According to a user in a subreddit where screenshots of the page was posted, the purpose of the page was to "post sexual pictures of her the day she turns 18. It's a sub solely dedicated to sexual pictures of Millie, who is currently a minor, until next week but they have a sub prepared already with thousands of subscribers". The Reddit page, which had 6,000 members, has now reportedly been banned after Millie fans reported it.

Not only that, people have mentioned how the general attitude towards Millie had become more sexual since she has reached adulthood. People have been leaving explicit comments on her Instagram posts and sharing suggestive tweets about her appearance now that she is 18.

This has ignited a wider conversation about the sexualisation of child stars, with many citing that the same thing happened to Emma Watson, Britney Spears and The Olsen Twins ahead of their 18th birthday.

Sadly, the sexualisation of Millie hasn't only just started since she turned 18. In 2020, when Millie celebrated her 16th birthday, she called out the "inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults" she had received in the media.

