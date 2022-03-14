Pete Davidson claps back at Kanye West in leaked texts with photo from Kim Kardashian's bed

By Jazmin Duribe

Kanye West previously made a song and a music video about Pete Davidson, which saw him be buried alive.

The Pete Davidson vs. Kanye West feud has just got even messier after the SNL comedian shared a photo from Kim Kardashian's bed in a heated text message exchange.

As you already know, Pete is currently dating Kim and the couple recently became Instagram official. However, Kim's estranged ex Kanye West is desperate to reconcile his family and he hates Pete. As well as berating Pete on social media, Kanye also made a music video for his song 'Eazy' which showed the rapper decapitating and burying Pete alive.

Well, now there's been another development in the seemingly never-ending feud. On Sunday (Mar 13), Pete's friend Dave Sirus posted screenshots of alleged text messages between Pete and Kanye on Instagram. The post, which has now been deleted, was captioned: "*A message from Pete*."

Pete Davidson claps back at Kanye West in leaked texts. Picture: @davesirus via Instagram, @kanyewest via Instagram

The first message, which came from Pete, read: "Yo, it's Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down? It's 8 a.m. and it don't gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing, and you are so fucking lucky that she's your kid's mom. I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the fuck up."

Kanye replied: "Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?" Pete then hit back: "In bed with your wife," alongside a selfie from Kim's bed. I-

In the photo, Pete is lying down in bed, sticking his tongue out to the camera and throwing up a peace sign. People soon noticed what looked like Kim's name tattooed on the right-hand side of Pete's chest. The inking kind of looks like it's in the same font as Kim's brand SKIMS too…

Of course, Kanye didn't like that, so he made a dig about Pete's mental health. He text back: "Happy to see you're out of the hospital and rehab."

The two then went back and forth. Kanye invited Pete to Sunday Service so they could hash out their differences, while Pete called Kanye a "little internet bitch boy" and suggested he seek professional help. He also told Kanye that he had stopped SNL from making jokes about him "which they've wanted to do for months".

Pete said: "You don't scare me, bro. Your actions are so pussy and embarrassing. It's so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily." He then added: "I wish you'd man up for once in your life."

In his last text message, Pete warned Kanye to stop his frequent outbursts against him. He continued: "If you continue to press me, like you have for the past six months, I'm gonna stop being nice."

Pete Davidson Tattoo. Picture: @davesirus via Instagram

Kanye did not respond to Pete's final message and he is yet to address it publicly. Kim also hasn't responded to the confrontation but we will update you if either of them do.

