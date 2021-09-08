Zendaya refused to have her first ever kiss be filmed for TV show

By Jazmin Duribe

"I haven’t been kissed yet so I don’t want the kiss to be on camera."

Zendaya refused to have her first kiss on-screen while starring in Disney Channel's Shake It Up.

The Euphoria actress played Rocky Blue alongside Bella Thorne (who played CeCe Jones) in the teen series, which followed the adventures of best friends Rocky and CeCe as they tried to land a dancing role on a local show.

The show, which ran from 2010 until 2013, saw Rocky fall for Logan Hunter. However, Zendaya has revealed that she declined kissing on-screen in a new interview with British Vogue. She said: "I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, 'I'm not gonna do this. I’m going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven’t been kissed yet so I don’t want the kiss to be on camera.'"

READ MORE: Tom Holland and Zendaya fans are sobbing over photos of them at a wedding

Zendaya refused to have her first ever kiss be filmed for TV show. Picture: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images, Disney Channel

Since then, it's clear Zendaya guards her private life and personal moments very closely – especially when it comes to her love life.

In her interview, it was brought up how Zendaya had acted alongside "pretty much all of the internet's boyfriends", including Jacob Elordi in Euphoria, Zac Efron in The Greatest Showman and most recently Timothée Chalamet in Dune. "Yeah, I've seen those tweets," she replied, failing to confirm if there had been anything romantic going on between her and her co-stars.

If you want to get with a bombshell like Zendaya, it's not going to be easy. You'll need the approval of her father and her two older brothers. "Good luck to whoever wants to take that on," Zendaya added. Apparently, the man brave enough to do that is Tom Holland.

As you know, Zendaya is rumoured to be in a relationship with her Spider-Man co-star – much to the delight of their fans. The rumours actually started in 2016 when the two were filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Of course, both insisted countless times that they were simply good friends and nothing more.

However, in July, fans got the match they had hoped for after Zendaya and Tom were pictured kissing in the car (apparently, the photos were taken the day after Zendaya's interview with Vogue.)

Adding yet more fuel to the fire, Zendaya and Tom were recently caught looking extremely close at a wedding together. Guests shared images of the couple smiling and dancing together, holding hands and Tom affectionately tugging at Zendaya's sleeve.

Alas, neither Tom or Zendaya have confirmed anything or addressed the viral pics. However, Tom did share an adorable photo with Zendaya to mark her 25th birthday. He captioned the post: "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're up xxx."

READ MORE: Zendaya responds to viral meme about her laughing at Tom Holland