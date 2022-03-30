Zoë Kravitz slammed for "inappropriate" remarks about Jaden Smith in resurfaced interview

Zoë is currently trending on Twitter and there are calls for her to be cancelled after she commented on Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars altercation.

Will Smith fans have resurfaced an old Zoë Kravitz interview where she made 'inappropriate' comments about his then 14-year-old son Jaden Smith after she criticised him for slapping comedian Chris Rock.

On Sunday (Mar 27), Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after Chris made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia. The clip went viral, the internet made memes and celebrities weighed in with their hot takes and think-pieces.

Will has since publicly apologised to the Academy and Chris. However, on Tuesday (Mar 29) Zoë decided to weigh in on the whole thing too. On Instagram, The Batman actress shared her looks from the Oscars red carpet and the after-party. She captioned one image: "Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now."

In the second picture, she added: "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show - where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

People didn't like that Zoë had inserted herself into the situation and her name began trending on Twitter. Fans also unearthed an old interview from a May 2013 issue of V magazine in which she discussed Will's son Jaden, who was 14 at the time.

She said: "There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you. He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he’s so handsome, I was always like, When you’re older, you know, we’ll hangout…Nope, that's inappropriate, you’re 14."

Zoë, who would have been around 24 years old at the time of the interview's publication, has been called out for her comments considering their significant age difference. In another interview with Extra, Zoë also called a then 16-year-old Jaden the "love of her life".

Others mentioned that she's happy to speak out on the Oscars violence but she is yet to comment on her friendship with designer Alexander Wang, who has been hit with several allegations of sexual misconduct. (He called the claims "false, fabricated, and mostly anonymous".)

zoe kravitz was out here thirsting over a 14 year old jaden smith WHAT — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) March 29, 2022

Nothing will ever beat how quickly the internet will switch up on someone. Yesterday Zoe Kravitz was the sexiest woman ever and today she has to beat predator allegations. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) March 29, 2022

you tellin me zoe kravitz was tryna flirt wit a 14 year old jaden smith yet tried to diss will smith on instagram😭😭🏊🏾‍♂️ — Corn͏ 🌟 (@cornskiii) March 29, 2022

zoe kravitz brave as hell for tryna diss the father of the nigga she was tryna prey on — dremo (@dremoeh) March 29, 2022

tom holland leaking the screenshot of zoe kravitz saying that stuff about jaden smith so his wife could be #1 on the lightskin leaderboard again: pic.twitter.com/fdeHHSomWE — PRIMA ! - Jules Apologist™️ (@safetynet_mp3) March 30, 2022

zoe kravitz supports known abuser alexander wang, made predatory comments about 14 year old jaden and dated ezra miller when they were 17-18 and she was 20+ but wants to speak about will and draw the line at a slap pic.twitter.com/M6u7KDz1BU — dom fike’s gf (@ftsyre) March 29, 2022

Zoe Kravitz: “I guess we assault people on stage now”



Twitter within 20 minutes: “Zoe, quick question for you, how long have you been fucking Jaden Smith”



shit is hilariously fucked up. pic.twitter.com/0ux9UMRdxh — 🛀Joe DoubleU🛁 (@JoeDouble__U) March 30, 2022

Zoe Kravitz was 25 years old saying that she had to check herself over flirting with Jaden Smith who wasn't old enough to take his SAT's yet... pic.twitter.com/AutLpsmfgw — Thin Poppa Pump |💟| (@MillyBeamen) March 29, 2022

APPARENTLY ZOE KRAVITZ MADE AN INAPPROPRIATE JOKE ABOUT JADEN SMITH???????? — Vader // Loved The Batman (@VaderRespawnsx2) March 30, 2022

Zoë is yet to address the backlash but we will update you if she does.