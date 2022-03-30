Zoë Kravitz slammed for "inappropriate" remarks about Jaden Smith in resurfaced interview

30 March 2022, 11:35 | Updated: 30 March 2022, 11:49

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Zoë is currently trending on Twitter and there are calls for her to be cancelled after she commented on Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars altercation.

Will Smith fans have resurfaced an old Zoë Kravitz interview where she made 'inappropriate' comments about his then 14-year-old son Jaden Smith after she criticised him for slapping comedian Chris Rock.

On Sunday (Mar 27), Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after Chris made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia. The clip went viral, the internet made memes and celebrities weighed in with their hot takes and think-pieces.

Will has since publicly apologised to the Academy and Chris. However, on Tuesday (Mar 29) Zoë decided to weigh in on the whole thing too. On Instagram, The Batman actress shared her looks from the Oscars red carpet and the after-party. She captioned one image: "Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now."

READ MORE: Jaden Smith shares reaction after Will Smith goes viral for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Zoe Kravitz slammed for "inappropriate" remarks about Jaden Smith.
Zoe Kravitz slammed for "inappropriate" remarks about Jaden Smith. Picture: Alamy

In the second picture, she added: "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show - where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

People didn't like that Zoë had inserted herself into the situation and her name began trending on Twitter. Fans also unearthed an old interview from a May 2013 issue of V magazine in which she discussed Will's son Jaden, who was 14 at the time.

She said: "There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you. He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he’s so handsome, I was always like, When you’re older, you know, we’ll hangout…Nope, that's inappropriate, you’re 14."

Zoë, who would have been around 24 years old at the time of the interview's publication, has been called out for her comments considering their significant age difference. In another interview with Extra, Zoë also called a then 16-year-old Jaden the "love of her life".

Others mentioned that she's happy to speak out on the Oscars violence but she is yet to comment on her friendship with designer Alexander Wang, who has been hit with several allegations of sexual misconduct. (He called the claims "false, fabricated, and mostly anonymous".)

Zoë is yet to address the backlash but we will update you if she does.

