Priyanka: “In 2020 I learned that I could date 5 different men and write 5 songs about all of them” | My Life In 20

Drag Race Priyanka My Life In 20. Picture: thequeenpriyanka via Instagram

By Woodrow Whyte

The Canada's Drag Race winner reveals all in My Life In 20.

Can you believe it's nearly been a year since Priyanka snatched the first ever Canada's Drag Race crown?

Despite a global pandemic throwing a spanner in the works, Priyanka's career has gone from strength to strength, and now she's hosting a new game show, appropriately titled What's My Game? on WOW Presents Plus.

To celebrate the new show, we asked Priyanka to take a trip down memory lane with our My Life In 20 questions. Find out Priyanka's teenager celebrity crush was, and what her favourite songs of all time are after the jump.

20) What did you learn about yourself in 2020?

I learned that I could date 5 different men and write 5 songs about all of them.

19) What was your favourite album from 2019?

My favourite album in 2019 was Lizzo, Cuz I Love You. She represented all of us by existing. I bow down to the queen!

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

When I was 18, I waited in line to meet Lady Gaga and it changed my life because I realized that in the photo we took she passed her pop star powers on to me.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Zac Efron. He was singing 'We’re All In This Together' and I understood that he was talking about his relationship with me. I fell in love with him because we ALL love a boy next door heart throb.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

My Mom came down to the party I was having and kicked everyone up. The people in Whitby, Ontario were getting rowdy so she wrapped up the party real fast.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I hated myself and now I love myself.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

Pretty Little Liars! I love a murder mystery dark edgy fun teen rom com.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I don’t take peoples last piece of gum and I always touch the outside of an airplane before I get onto it.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

One of the girls from BLACKPINK because I want to be in a girl group so bad.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

Mannet! She was my best everything, I remember that we’d lock ourselves in my room and perform Danity Kane songs. 'Damaged' was the TRACK.

10) Where do you hope you'll be in ten years time?

Touring, touring, touring!!!!

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

SNAKES. I hate snakes. I had to do a TV show with a snake and it was the scariest thing ever.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A dentist!!!

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Lust. I am a lustful person but honestly it makes for great pop music so I’m ok with it.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Aaliyah, Beyoncé, Billy Porter, Rihanna and Lemon from Canada’s Drag Race just so she can meet Rihanna. SHE LOVES HER.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Lip Balm, allergy pills, salt, a toxic ex-boyfriend and Sour Patch Kids.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Chaotic, Hardworking, Loveable and KIND!

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Destiny’s Child's 'Cater 2 U', Backstreet Boys' 'Quit Playing Games with my Heart' and 'Cake' by Priyanka (great song, you should listen to it!)

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Get married to a hot tattoo artist and perform at Coachella.

1) What or who is your one true love?

My work ethic. I love that I have the power to make all my dreams come true.