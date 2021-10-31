Drag Race UK's River Medway reacts to double elimination controversy | PopBuzz Meets

"There was no need for it...it wasn't a bad lip sync"

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the Drag Race Yearbook!

Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK with be sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on all things Drag Race UK.

And the queens will be nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories. Who is the shadiest queen of the season? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, you can find the answers to that and more ONLY on the Drag Race Yearbook.

This week we are joined by the wicked witch of drag, River Medway!

In this episode, River reacts to that shocking double elimination, spills the tea on why Kitty Scott-Claus apologised to her after Snatch Game, and reveals a hilarious story involving Choriza May that we didn't see on camera. On that plus River nominates her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories.

Watch the full interview by hitting play on the video at the top of this article

Listen to 'Coming Out Chats' with Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone talk coming out to their families, how they dealt with bullying at school, the lack of representation for younger queer women, prejudices against plus sized people in the LGBTQ community and so much more. Hit play on the player below to listen.

