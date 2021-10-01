Coming Out Chats: PopBuzz launch new LGBTQ podcast exploring coming out journeys

Coming Out Chats artwork. Picture: PopBuzz/Global Player

By PopBuzz

Episodes available every Thursday from October 7th on Global Player.

Need a new podcast recommendation? PopBuzz has got you covered, babes.

Today (Oct 1), PopBuzz is proud to launch a new podcast called Coming Out Chats. In this podcast series, two special guests will be paired together each week to talk about their coming out journeys.

Featuring an eclectic and influential array of notable LGBTQ+ people, the format will see two guests – who may know each other, or it might be the first time that they’ve ever met – have an honest and revealing conversation to discover an important part of how they became the trailblazers that they are today.

Listen and subscribe to Coming Out Chats here:

Global Player

Spotify

Apple

Stitcher

Guests confirmed for Coming Out Chats include Lawrence Chaney, Victoria Scone, Shon Faye, Travis Alabanza, Dorian Electra, Chester Lockhart, NoseBleedFitz, Charlie Craggs, Glyn Fussell, ABSOLUTE, Mia Berrin (Pom Pom Squad), Phoenix Arn-Horn (Softcult), Cheryl Hole, and Jack Guinness. More guests will be announced soon.

Episode one will see social media superstar and musician NoahFinnce meet Téa Campbell and Ada Juarez from fast-rising pop-punk band Meet Me @ The Altar.

Coming Out Chats podcast artwork. Picture: PopBuzz/Global Player

Coming Out Chats will shine a light on these intimate moments shared between close friends and family in the hope that honest conversation will help build confidence and inspire those who are yet to come out.

The podcast will showcase the uniqueness and intricacies of each individual's story to highlight that there is no right or wrong way to be open with your sexuality or gender identity.

Why is it important that we hear these stories? LGBTQ+ youth charity Just Like Us reports that 85% of LGBTQ youth still regularly hear homophobic remarks at school and are more than twice as likely to be worrying daily about their mental health. Stonewall also reports that just two in five LGBTQ+ young people (40 per cent) have an adult at home they can talk to about their sexuality.

Our hope is that Coming Out Chats will provide a safe space for our younger audience to hear LGBTQ+ stories and provide them a sense of community and connection with LGBTQ+ people of all different backgrounds and experiences.

PopBuzz managing editor and Coming Out Chats creator Woodrow Whyte, said: “By showing how all coming out stories are unique, and that there is no ‘right way’ to come out, my hope for Coming Out Chats is that it will give LGBTQ+ youth some confidence and reassurance if they are thinking of coming out or have come out recently. I also hope it will provide all listeners with a sense of community and connection with LGBTQ+ people of all different backgrounds and experiences. The guests have been so generous and honest about their journeys, and each story is so different. It’s been such a joy to amplify these stories and I'm so grateful to everyone who took part. I can’t wait for people to listen.”

‘Coming Out Chats’ is available on Global Player from Thursday 7th October and wherever you usually get your podcasts.