Instagram Playback 2021: How to view your Stories highlights

By Jazmin Duribe

Instagram Playback 2021 is here! Here's how to see your Instagram Stories highlights from the entire year.

2021 is almost over which can only mean one thing… it's time to take a walk back down memory lane and view your most-cherished moments on Instagram.

It's been quite the year so naturally we want to look back. Spotify Wrapped showed us our most-streamed songs of 2021, while Instagram Top Nine is back to tell us our most-liked images of 2021. Well, if you need a reminder of how good (or bad) 2021 has been, Instagram is now letting you do that with its new Playback feature that allows users to go through their Instagram Stories archive.

On Thursday (Dec 9), the social media platform launched the feature, which will be available until we usher in 2022. Users can select 10 Stories to share with their followers and these will all be under a special 2021 sticker. But how can you view your best Instagram moments? Well, stay tuned…

How to view Instagram Playback 2021

Instagram Playback 2021. Picture: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Instagram

1) Open Instagram app and you should see the "View your 2021 Playback" button underneath Stories.

2) Click the "View Playback" button and you'll see 10 Instagram Stories chosen for you by Instagram.

3) You can now choose whether you want to add or remove any particular Stories before you publish them. Select "Share" to add your 2021 highlights to your Stories. If you don't want to share, you don't have to. Simply flick through your 2021 memories.

It's worth noting that the 2021 Playback feature hasn't rolled out for everyone yet (but it will within the next few days!) so it might not appear on your page. However, if you see other accounts sharing their best Instagram moments you can click on the 2021 sticker that appears in the corner of those Stories.

Roll on 2022!

