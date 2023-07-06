How do you delete your Instagram Threads account? Everything you need to know

6 July 2023, 11:58

Tom Holland opens up about his mental health on Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Instagram users are realising that there's no option to delete their Threads accounts. Here's how to deactivate it instead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

So, you've downloaded Threads and set up an account, and now you want to delete it? Weeeell, it doesn't actually look like you can. Instagram users are quickly realising that the new Twitter alternative doesn't actually have an option to delete their accounts.

Threads, which is a new social media platform from Meta, was launched yesterday (July 5) and has already seen over 10 million people sign up within the first few hours of its launch.

Twitter users are flocking over to the new platform after becoming frustrated with Elon Musk's continuous changes on the platform.

But if you decide you've already had enough of Threads, it turns out that it's not that easy to completely remove yourself from the platform. You can deactivate, but you can't delete. Here's what you need to know.

Here's how to delete your Threads account

Instagram Threads: How to delete your account
Instagram Threads: How to delete your account. Picture: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Threads

There is no actual option to delete your Threads account, as it is connected to your Instagram account. But there is an option to temporarily deactivate your Threads account. Here's how to do it:

  1. Go to your Threads profile page.
  2. Tap the two lines above your profile picture.
  3. Tap 'Account' in the Settings menu.
  4. Select 'Deactivate profile'.

Deactivating your profile is only a temporary thing. Your account, threads, replies and likes will all be hidden until you log back in. You can also only deactivate your Threads account once a week. Deactivating your profile will not affect your Instagram account.

According to the Instagram Help Centre, if you want to completely delete your Threads account, you'll have to delete your entire Instagram account. The site reads: "You can always delete individual posts. To deleted your Threads profile and data, you'll need to delete your Instagram account."

If you deactivate your Instagram account, your Threads account will also be deactivated.

Instagram users will have to delete their whole Instagram account if they want to delete their Threads
Instagram users will have to delete their whole Instagram account if they want to delete their Threads. Picture: Instagram

READ MORE: RIP Twitter memes are going viral and they're truly god tier

WATCH: Leigh-Anne opens up about Don't Say Love and her debut album

Leigh-Anne Picks Her Own Interview Questions | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

Ross Lynch sang shirtless at a gig again and the internet is in a shambles

Ross Lynch sang shirtless at a gig again and the internet is in a shambles

Viral

Taylor Swift fan wears disguise after skipping work to go to The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fan wears disguise after calling in sick to work to go to The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift

Former Colleen Ballinger fan calls out "fart joke" comment in ukulele video

Colleen Ballinger slammed for "fart joke" comment in ukulele 'apology' video by former fan

YouTubers

Grimace Shake trend goes viral on TikTok but what does it mean? Is it real?

What is the Grimace Shake trend? Viral TikTok meme explained

Viral

Carly Reeves, Tom Hanks' niece goes viral for her meltdown on Claim to Fame show

Tom Hanks' niece goes viral after wild elimination meltdown on reality TV

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

The Witcher season 3 cast

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show | PopBuzz Meets

TV & Film

Barbie vs Oppenheimer Quiz

QUIZ: Are you more Barbie or Oppenheimer?

TV & Film

Did Taylor Swift sue Olivia Rodrigo? A full timeline of their friendship and alleged fall out

Are Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo still friends? A full timeline of their friendship

Taylor Swift

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson under fire after outfit-shaming her on social media

Keke Palmer's boyfriend under fire for publicly shaming her Usher concert outfit

Celeb

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift