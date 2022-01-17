Euphoria fans discover Sydney Sweeney's second TikTok account dedicated to classic cars

17 January 2022, 17:42

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Sydney Sweeney's TikTok account is actually adorable.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sydney Sweeney has a whole TikTok account dedicated to classic cars and she's currently restoring her dream car from scratch.

There seems to be no end to Sydney's talents. The Euphoria actress has been in countless TV shows, movies, Halsey's 'Graveyard' music video, she's a trained MMA fighter and now a mechanic!? Honestly, what can't she do.

When Sydney's not filming, she's a bit of a petrol head. In fact, Sydney has a whole TikTok account dedicated to her love of restoring vintage cars. The account – @syds_garage – has almost 450,000 followers and she's shared several videos of herself working on her pride and joy – a 1969 Ford Bronco.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney breaks down in tears after "trending on Twitter for being ugly"

Sydney Sweeney has a whole TikTok account dedicated to classic cars.
Sydney Sweeney has a whole TikTok account dedicated to classic cars. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, @syds_garage via TikTok

Sweeney dream of restoring cars started after she rented a Bronco for her 22nd birthday. Obviously she loved it and so Sydney decided to make her dream a reality.

On her TikTok page, Sydney takes her fans along for the full restoration ride. There's no glitz and glamour here, Sydney gets right under the hood of her car, overalls and all.

Although her Bronco is yet to be finished, Sydney revealed that since purchasing the retro vehicle she has changed the transmission to automatic, changed the leaf springs and axels, and suspension. She even made a custom hood latch (and that all sounds very hard).

Sydney has recently added to her vintage car collection and purchased a baby blue 1966 Mustang that she named Britney.

Fans have now discovered her car-focused TikTok account and they can't believe there's no end to Sydney's talents. "Go girl boss," one user commented. Another added: "C'mon girl in STEM!!!" And a third said: "girlie what CAN'T you do."

Um, Sydney… could you spare a crumb of talent for the rest of us please?

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

Euphoria memes: All the funniest tweets about season 2 episode 2

23 hilarious memes that sum up Euphoria season 2 episode 2

Euphoria

This viral 5000 character personality quiz will reveal which fictional characters you're most like.

This viral 5000 character personality quiz will reveal which fictional characters you're most like

Viral

The best memes of 2022 (so far)

The best memes of 2022 (so far)

Viral

All the best Encanto memes

22 hilarious Encanto memes that are even more iconic than We Don't Talk About Bruno

Viral

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Euphoria's Javon "Wanna" Walton is a talented boxer and gymnast

Euphoria's Ashtray actor Javon Walton is a real life boxer aiming for the Olympics

Euphoria

Jujubee makes history as first queen to compete in four seasons of Drag Race.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Jujubee makes history as first queen to compete in four seasons

RuPaul's Drag Race

Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating?

Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike spotted holding hands

Euphoria

Kanye West speaks out about North being on TikTok without his permission

Kanye West calls out Kim Kardashian for allowing North on TikTok without his permission

Celeb

Drag Race viewers are divided after RuPaul reveals Maddy Morphosis' sexuality

RuPaul's Drag Race viewers left divided after RuPaul reveals Maddy Morphosis' sexuality

RuPaul's Drag Race

Scream 6: Release date, cast, spoilers, news, trailers etc.

Will there be a Scream 6? Here’s what Neve Campbell has said

News