Euphoria fans discover Sydney Sweeney's second TikTok account dedicated to classic cars

By Jazmin Duribe

Sydney Sweeney's TikTok account is actually adorable.

Sydney Sweeney has a whole TikTok account dedicated to classic cars and she's currently restoring her dream car from scratch.

There seems to be no end to Sydney's talents. The Euphoria actress has been in countless TV shows, movies, Halsey's 'Graveyard' music video, she's a trained MMA fighter and now a mechanic!? Honestly, what can't she do.

When Sydney's not filming, she's a bit of a petrol head. In fact, Sydney has a whole TikTok account dedicated to her love of restoring vintage cars. The account – @syds_garage – has almost 450,000 followers and she's shared several videos of herself working on her pride and joy – a 1969 Ford Bronco.

Sydney Sweeney has a whole TikTok account dedicated to classic cars. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, @syds_garage via TikTok

Sweeney dream of restoring cars started after she rented a Bronco for her 22nd birthday. Obviously she loved it and so Sydney decided to make her dream a reality.

On her TikTok page, Sydney takes her fans along for the full restoration ride. There's no glitz and glamour here, Sydney gets right under the hood of her car, overalls and all.

Although her Bronco is yet to be finished, Sydney revealed that since purchasing the retro vehicle she has changed the transmission to automatic, changed the leaf springs and axels, and suspension. She even made a custom hood latch (and that all sounds very hard).

Sydney has recently added to her vintage car collection and purchased a baby blue 1966 Mustang that she named Britney.

Fans have now discovered her car-focused TikTok account and they can't believe there's no end to Sydney's talents. "Go girl boss," one user commented. Another added: "C'mon girl in STEM!!!" And a third said: "girlie what CAN'T you do."

Um, Sydney… could you spare a crumb of talent for the rest of us please?