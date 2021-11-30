The memes about Adele and Megan The Stallion are out of control
30 November 2021, 15:39
Adele hiring Megan The Stallion to be her backing dancer? I would truly like to see it.
Adele and Megan Thee Stallion memes are currently going viral and, honestly, it's the musical duet we didn't know we needed until now.
Adele has been a trending topic since dropping her fourth album (and first in six whole years) 30 earlier this month. The 'Easy On Me' singer recently performed at two televised concerts, One Night Only and An Audience With Adele, and of course she shut the house down. But there was one thing Adele's performances were missing… Megan Thee Stallion.
The 'WAP' rapper definitely deserved her spot on stage next to Adele and now a hilarious new meme might – fingers crossed – make our dreams a reality.
The meme started when someone tweeted: "How come Adele never ha any back up dancers?" In response, another Twitter user shared a video of Megan Thee Stallion performing her hit single 'Body' at the 2020 AMAs while Adele's 'Water Under the Bridge' played the background.
But then another clever user added Adele singing on the mic into the post to make it a little more authentic and um… WHY does it all fit so well?! And why haven't Adele and Megan linked up before?!
The videos of Adele and Megan quickly went viral but then it reached TikTok. Of course, a user named @officialmashart2 had to give Megan her own verse from 'Body' which, again, slotted into Adele's song seamlessly. The video currently has a whopping 12.5 million views.
Now the whole thing has become a meme.
Adele is yet to respond to all the memes but Megan recently reposted one on Instagram alongside multiple laughing emojis.
Petition for us to get the Adele x Megan Thee Stallion collab we deserve!
