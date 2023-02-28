Aubrey Plaza's 'annoyed' SAG awards reaction explained by White Lotus co-star

28 February 2023, 16:11 | Updated: 28 February 2023, 17:07

By Katie Louise Smith

"That’s her humor — She has that dry, dead-pan wit; that’s her biting wit."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aubrey Plaza's White Lotus co-star has explained what happened during the cast's Best Ensemble winner's speech at the SAG Awards on Sunday night (Feb 26), after Aubrey's 'annoyed' reactions went viral on social media.

While F. Murray Abraham was giving the speech on behalf of the cast, Aubrey was stood at the back near on-screen husband Will Sharpe, Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Jon Gries.

At one point during the speech, Jon whispered something in Aubrey's ear prompting her to quickly fix her dress. Then, at the end of the speech, she mouthed "Jesus Christ" before leaving the stage by herself as the cast continued to celebrate.

Countless TikToks went viral speculating that Aubrey was "annoyed asf" for some reason. Some thought she was mad because she was at the back, or she was mad about Jon's dress comment...

Now, Jon Gries himself has explained what was going on, what he said to her on stage and shared Aubrey's reaction to the whole thing.

Aubrey Plaza's SAG Award moment sparks soeculation she was mad at something
Aubrey Plaza's SAG Award moment sparks soeculation she was mad at something. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Netflix via YouTube/@visions.of.georgie via TikTok

Jon, who played Tanya’s scheming husband Greg on the show, explained what was happening with Aubrey during their SAG moment.

Speaking to Page Six, Jon said he could see that Aubrey was "being blocked by about 15 people," so he told her to "look to the front." Then, Jon revealed that he told Aubrey, "You might want to fix that first," in regard to her dress had ridden up to reveal a little underboob.

Addressing why Aubrey said "Jesus Christ" after the speech, Jon said she was "just being funny." "I think what she was intimating is why would that be a problem if my nipple is showing," he explained. "That’s her humor — She has that dry, dead-pan wit; that’s her biting wit."

The actor also called out the false claims that Aubrey was mad because she didn't get to talk during their acceptance speech: "We wanted him to speak; we all wanted him to. He’s F. Murray Abraham! He’s a frigging legend."

Jon also revealed that he texted Aubrey the following day to make sure she wasn't upset about the whole thing, particularly since it had been turned into a "creepy thing" on the internet. Her reply? "No! Not at all!"

And there you have it!

READ MORE: Evan Peters was originally cast as Ethan in The White Lotus season 2

READ MORE: Theo James says his nude scene in The White Lotus was originally much more explicit

WATCH: Evangeline Lilly & Kathryn Newton try to name every Marvel movie In 1 minute

Latest Viral News

Angela Bassett did the thing memes are going viral thanks to Ariana DeBose

Angela Bassett Did The Thing memes go viral after Ariana DeBose's BAFTA performance

What does Mascara mean on TikTok? The trend explained

What does Mascara mean on TikTok? The trend explained

Paul Rudd and son Jack go viral for their post- Super Bowl interview

Paul Rudd’s son Jack is going viral because he sounds exactly like Paul Rudd

Celeb

The memes about Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance are out of control

Rihanna Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to her halftime show

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 21 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know

Trending on PopBuzz

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

When will Taylor Swift release her re-recorded albums? All the Taylor's Version release dates

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift

Kelsea Ballerini reveals she began dating Chase Stokes after sliding into his DMs

Kelsea Ballerini reveals she began dating Chase Stokes after sliding into his DMs

Celeb

The Last of Us' Storm Reid calls out the homophobic backlash to Ellie and Riley's kiss

The Last of Us' Storm Reid calls out the homophobic backlash to Ellie and Riley's kiss

The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal hates doing his Mandalorian voice out in public

Pedro Pascal refuses to do his Mandalorian voice for fans because it's too sexy

News

Selena Gomez says her biggest mistake is losing touch with the Wizards of Waverly Place cast

Selena Gomez says her biggest mistake is losing touch with the Wizards of Waverly Place cast

Selena Gomez