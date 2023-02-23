Evan Peters was originally cast as Ethan in The White Lotus season 2

23 February 2023, 17:20

By Sam Prance

Will Sharpe was cast as Ethan after Evan Peters had to step out due to other filming commitments.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The White Lotus executive producer David Bernard has revealed that Evan Peters was supposed to play Ethan in season 2.

It's hard to imagine The White Lotus season 2 with a different cast. From Jennifer Coolidge's Emmy winning performance as Tanya to Meghan Fahy's scene-stealing turn as Daphne, few series boast a better ensemble cast than The White Lotus. Not to mention, Will Sharpe and Theo James perfectly played the roles of former college friends/rivals Ethan and Cameron.

Nevertheless, Ethan was almost played by a very different person. Evan Peters was originally meant to take on the role.

READ MORE: Evan Peters wants to do a rom-com and play a "normal person"

Evan Peters was originally cast as Ethan in The White Lotus season 2
Evan Peters was originally cast as Ethan in The White Lotus season 2. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, HBO Max/LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

According to Deadline, David Bernard revealed the news at the Berlinale Series Market. Speaking about the role of Ethan, he said: "That part was the last part we cast in the season, and originally it was supposed to be Evan Peters, but for whatever reason – scheduling or timing – it didn’t work out." It's possible that Evan filmed Dahmer at a similar time to season 2.

Bernard then explained: "We were really trying to figure how to cast that part so it didn’t feel like familiar casting. We were in Rome auditioning Italian actors, and I was jetlagged Googling at 4am and I came across Will Sharpe in Giri/Haji, which is a brilliant show in the UK. I’d never seen him before and he was just incredibly talented."

Bernard ended by saying: "I looked at his other work and realized he was kind of a chameleon."

Will Sharpe, Aubrey Plaza, Meghan Fahy and Theo James in The White Lotus season 2
Will Sharpe, Aubrey Plaza, Meghan Fahy and Theo James in The White Lotus season 2. Picture: HBO Max / PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Evan went on to win an Emmy for Dahmer and Will received critical acclaim for his performance as Ethan so it looked like it all worked out in the end.

Read more Evan Peters news here:

WATCH: Paul Rudd tries to name every Marvel movie in one minute

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Poguelandia's real life filming location is in Barbados

Where is Poguelandia in real life? The Outer Banks filming location revealed

Outer Banks

Outer Banks' Denmark Tanny is based on a real person

Outer Banks: Who is Denmark Tanny? His full backstory explained

Outer Banks

Who dies in Outer Banks season 3? Does JJ die?

Who dies in Outer Banks season 3? Does JJ die?

Outer Banks

Chase Stokes auditioned for Steve Harrington

Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes almost played Steve Harrington in Stranger Things

Outer Banks

Do JJ and Kiara end up together in Outer Banks season 3?

Do JJ and Kiara get together in Outer Banks season 3? Here's what happens

Outer Banks

Trending on PopBuzz

Kylie Jenner denies making fun of Selena Gomez’s eyebrows with Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner denies making fun of Selena Gomez’s eyebrows with Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez

Evangeline Lilly & Kathryn Newton

Evangeline Lilly & Kathryn Newton try to name every Marvel movie In 1 minute | PopBuzz Meets
Bella Ramsey had to chop off most of her hair to play Ellie in The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey had to chop off most of her hair to play Ellie in The Last of Us

The Last of Us

Who is Carla Limbrey in Outer Banks?

Who is Limbrey in Outer Banks season 3? Her storyline and history explained

Outer Banks

Ellie's menstrual cup scene in The Last of Us is being praised by viewers

Ellie's menstrual cup scene in The Last of Us is being praised by viewers

The Last of Us

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education