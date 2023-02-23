Evangeline Lilly & Kathryn Newton try to name every Marvel movie In 1 minute | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

The stans JUMPED out!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Evangeline Lilly & Kathryn Newton educate each other on what exactly a 'stan' is, and attempt to name allllll 31 Marvel movies in 1 minute. Can they do it? Hit play on the video at the top of this page to find out.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now.

