Evangeline Lilly & Kathryn Newton try to name every Marvel movie In 1 minute | PopBuzz Meets
23 February 2023, 14:49
The stans JUMPED out!
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Evangeline Lilly & Kathryn Newton educate each other on what exactly a 'stan' is, and attempt to name allllll 31 Marvel movies in 1 minute. Can they do it? Hit play on the video at the top of this page to find out.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now.
