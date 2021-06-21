How to do the beer poster trend on TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

The beer poster trend is going viral on TikTok right now. Here's what it means and how to do it.

Nothing to see here, just another trend going viral on TikTok. This month alone, we've seen the Adult Swim (or AS) trend blow up on the platform, which had TikTok users creating their own bumpers. And how could we forget the Starburst trend, which had couples proving that kissing tastes better after eating a bunch of Starbursts.

Well, they're old news. It's all about the beer poster trend now. But what does that even mean, you ask? Well, the trend involves placing your photo into your very own beer ad.

Don't worry, it's pretty simple to recreate. Here's exactly how to hop on the beer poster trend on TikTok.

READ MORE: What does AS mean on TikTok? The Adult Swim trend explained

How make your own beer poster. Picture: @kbacardiii via TikTok

What is the beer poster trend on TikTok? How make your own beer poster

There are actually a lot of ways to make your own beer poster (Some people are even charging a couple of dollars to make the images for other TikTok users…) The most popular and easiest app to use appears to be PicsArt. Here's what you need to do.

1) Choose two images: a photo of yourself and an image of a logo from your chosen beer brand.

2) Once you have selected your images, use the "Restore" button at the bottom of the screen to blend the images together. Make sure that the logo is behind the main image.

3) You can now add some images from your desired beer brand. Select "Stickers" and then "Add to photo". If it's not there, you'll need to download the image from the internet.

4) Edit your image using the filter tool at the bottom of the screen.

5) Click "Save" and you beer poster should be on your camera roll.

As you can imagine, people are living for the trend and even gifting their images to their significant others.

READ MORE: How to get the Disney Pixar filter on TikTok