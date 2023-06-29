Colleen Ballinger's bizarre ukulele 'apology' video sparks memes and criticism

29 June 2023, 15:09

Colleen Ballinger and JoJo Siwa open up about receiving hate from trolls

By Katie Louise Smith

"I can’t believe this video is actually real hahaha who the f--- told her this was a good idea at all hahaha holy sh-- dude."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Colleen Ballinger's ukulele response to the recent claims accusing her of past inappropriate behaviour with underage fans has sparked a ton of wild reactions and memes on social media.

Yesterday (June 28), Colleen broke her silence for the first time to address the accusations that have been made against her. Several former fans had recently come forward to share their uncomfortable experiences and have levelled some pretty strong allegations against her.

After weeks of fans and followers urging her to issue a statement or address the claims, the YouTuber has now spoken... in the form of a 10-minute song, while playing the ukulele.

While her fans were happy to hear from her, others thought the decision to address everything in the form of a song was bizarre and a huge misstep. Here's all the reactions to her now viral video.

Colleen Ballinger's 'apology' video is being dragged
Colleen Ballinger's 'apology' video is being dragged. Picture: Colleen Ballinger via YouTube

Kicking off the video, Colleen picks up a ukulele and starts by singing: "I haven't been doing so great so I took a little break. A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren't quite true. It doesn't matter if it's true though, just as long as it's entertaining to you."

She then explains that while she has been advised against responding to the claims by her team, she realised "that they never said that I couldn't sing what I want to say."

She then launches into her "Toxic Gossip Train" song, addressing several of the claims along the way, including the inappropriate conversations in group chats that included minors.

READ MORE: Colleen Ballinger appears to allude to allegations during live Miranda Sings show

hi.

Discussing the intentions of her video further, Colleen adds: "I know you wanted me to say that I was 100 percent in the wrong...Well, I'm sorry I'm not gonna take that route of admitting to lies and rumours that you made up for clout."

She continues: "Let me tell you, it's not very fun to have millions of people all over the world call you the most vile, horrendous, disgusting, life-ruining words that a person can be called. It doesn't matter that the things aren't true. Everyone just believes that you are the type of person who manipulates and abuses children.

"I'm not a groomer, I'm just a loser who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans. And I’m not a predator even a lot of you think so because five years ago I made a fart joke."

"Even though I know this video won't change anyone's mind about me, I still felt it was important to come on here and defend myself a little and take accountability," she adds.

Needless to say, Colleen's decision to respond to the allegations with a song has not gone down well.

The comments on the video aren't great either. There is some positive messages from Colleen's fans, but the majority of viewers have not held back in their reactions to her response.

"I cannot believe this is real," one user wrote. "An apology without an apology," another added.

"I've been a fan for years. I've supported you for a long time. But Colleen, what is this bs?," a third person wrote, while a fourth said: "You mean to tell me, she wrote, rehearsed and rehearsed, sat down to film this, and still thought it was a good idea? Girl... you're delusional!"

As well as the confusion and criticism toward her response, memes and reactions also started flooding the internet. People just can't seem to wrap their heads around the bizarre decision to turn the whole thing into a song.

After 17 hours, Colleen's video has been viewed over 2.2 million times.

WATCH: Leigh-Anne talks Don't Say Love and picks her own interview questions

Leigh-Anne Picks Her Own Interview Questions | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Viral News

Carly Reeves, Tom Hanks' niece goes viral for her meltdown on Claim to Fame show

Tom Hanks' niece goes viral after wild elimination meltdown on reality TV

Wizards of Waverly Place star Dan Benson says he expected "a lot more hate" for his porn career

Wizards of Waverly Place star Dan Benson expected "a lot more hate" for doing porn

Celeb

Grimace Shake trend goes viral on TikTok but what does it mean? Is it real?

What is the Grimace Shake trend? Viral TikTok meme explained

Pink left shocked after fan throws mother's ashes at her on stage

Pink left shocked after fan throws mother's ashes at her on stage

News

MrBeast says he was invited to ride the Titanic submarine that imploded

MrBeast claims he was invited to ride the Titan sub that imploded

YouTubers

Trending on PopBuzz

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire lyrics about? The meaning explained

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Is Barbie a lesbian in the Barbie movie? Here's why fans thinks she's gay

Is Barbie a lesbian in the Barbie movie? Here's why fans thinks she's gay

News

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Colleen Ballinger breaks silence with song statement following accusations

Colleen Ballinger breaks silence with song addressing allegations

YouTubers