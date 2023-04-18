Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating and the memes are hilarious

18 April 2023, 11:34

Kylie Jenner fans mistake her closet for a store

By Sam Prance

Kris Jenner has done it again.

The rumours that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are breaking the internet and fans are reacting in the funniest way.

Earlier this month, rumours surfaced that Kylie and Timothée were in a relationship after celeb gossip page DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip. Now, ET has reported that Kylie and Timothée are really dating. According to a source: "They are keeping things casual at this point. Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes."

As it stands Kylie and Timothée are yet to comment on the rumours but the internet has exploded with memes. Given that Kylie and Timothée operate in very different worlds, people are shocked that the pair have allegedly become a couple. Particularly given that Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner has just appeared to start a relationship with Bad Bunny.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating and the memes are hilarious
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating and the memes are hilarious. Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Timothée Chalamet via YouTube

Timothée has previously dated Lily Rose-Depp and Kylie has been in an on-off relationship with Travis Scott. Kylie also has two children with Travis: Stormi and Aire.

Until recently, Kylie and Timothée hadn't publicly crossed paths. However, the Oscar nominated actor and makeup mogul were were filmed having a conversation at Paris Fashion Week in January.

Naturally, fans are losing it over the thought of Kylée being a couple. Here are just a few of the funniest reactions so far.

1) Where it all began.

2) Timothée has a lot in common with Travis and Tyga.

3) People want to know what they talk about!

4) Some Timmy fans are struggling with the news.

5) Alexa play Justin Bieber 'That Should Be Me'.

6) Live footage of their relationship.

7) We need photographic evidence.

8) Timmy is entering his reality TV era.

9) Are we sure this isn't happening?

10) A reminder that Timmy is a world-famous Barb.

11) Very much this.

12) I need photos of Timmy with Stormi.

13) What a year.

14) It's a lot to process.

In further comments, a source told ET: "It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun. Timothée is also friends with Kendall, so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life."

We will keep you posted with any future Kylée updates.

