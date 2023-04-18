Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating and the memes are hilarious

By Sam Prance

Kris Jenner has done it again.

The rumours that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are breaking the internet and fans are reacting in the funniest way.

Earlier this month, rumours surfaced that Kylie and Timothée were in a relationship after celeb gossip page DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip. Now, ET has reported that Kylie and Timothée are really dating. According to a source: "They are keeping things casual at this point. Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes."

As it stands Kylie and Timothée are yet to comment on the rumours but the internet has exploded with memes. Given that Kylie and Timothée operate in very different worlds, people are shocked that the pair have allegedly become a couple. Particularly given that Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner has just appeared to start a relationship with Bad Bunny.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating and the memes are hilarious. Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Timothée Chalamet via YouTube

Timothée has previously dated Lily Rose-Depp and Kylie has been in an on-off relationship with Travis Scott. Kylie also has two children with Travis: Stormi and Aire.

Until recently, Kylie and Timothée hadn't publicly crossed paths. However, the Oscar nominated actor and makeup mogul were were filmed having a conversation at Paris Fashion Week in January.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023

Naturally, fans are losing it over the thought of Kylée being a couple. Here are just a few of the funniest reactions so far.

1) Where it all began.

Kris Jenner submitting the “confirmation” to deux moi that Timothee and Kylie are dating pic.twitter.com/vG249421JA — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) April 6, 2023

2) Timothée has a lot in common with Travis and Tyga.

kylie said only attracted to rappers and timothee was like SAY LESS

pic.twitter.com/OUEOVnp5do — gg (@imacatluver) April 8, 2023

3) People want to know what they talk about!

can’t tell you how much i want to be a fly on the wall whilst kylie jenner and timothée chalamet talk like he’s a guy who says “it’s tough to be alive in the era of social media and it smells like societal collapse is in the air” and she’s a billionaire because of instagram — B 🧡 (@iambri_97) April 17, 2023

4) Some Timmy fans are struggling with the news.

live reaction of me reading the timothée chalamet and kylie jenner news



pic.twitter.com/snRlSP7EMs — line (@liIyvogue) April 14, 2023

5) Alexa play Justin Bieber 'That Should Be Me'.

6) Live footage of their relationship.

Kylie waking Timmy up for day 1 of Coachella tomorrow pic.twitter.com/oAhr8bH0hx — timotae’s fluffy hair (@fmasistahood) April 14, 2023

7) We need photographic evidence.

“timmy and kylie’s suvs were seen in the same parking lot” if you don’t get your ass up and make out in a dennys like god intended…CHOP CHOP!!!!! — kathleen (@fordhoIden) April 17, 2023

8) Timmy is entering his reality TV era.

glimpse of timothées first appearance in the kardashian show pic.twitter.com/FKpQtGWpDM — selo (@selofalls) April 17, 2023

9) Are we sure this isn't happening?

The only kylie x timmy scenario that makes sense is if she hired him to dress up as willy wonka for stormi’s chocolate factory themed bday like let’s bfr — timotae’s fluffy hair (@fmasistahood) April 6, 2023

10) A reminder that Timmy is a world-famous Barb.

timothée and kylie jenner dating feels like the tom holland and nicki minaj joke but if it were actually real — lo (@timchals) April 17, 2023

11) Very much this.

kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation — jodie (@jodieegrace) April 6, 2023

12) I need photos of Timmy with Stormi.

timothee and kylie jenner? that doesnt even sound right pic.twitter.com/fqS5MW2W75 — cay (@koralinadean) April 6, 2023

13) What a year.

timothee chalamet and kylie jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card what the fuck is going on pic.twitter.com/8TIsjdTte8 — lisa (@H0MSICKS) April 6, 2023

14) It's a lot to process.

First Kendall and Bad Bunny. Then Selena and Zayn. Don’t forget about Emrata and Harry Styles? Now Kylie Jenner and Timothee CHALAMET? pic.twitter.com/BNDg4TxhCl — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) April 6, 2023

In further comments, a source told ET: "It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun. Timothée is also friends with Kendall, so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life."

We will keep you posted with any future Kylée updates.

