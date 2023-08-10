Lil Tay's father and ex-manager say they're unable to confirm or deny her death

Lil Tay's father says he's unable to confirm or deny her death. Picture: ABC, @liltayvia Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Despite her official Instagram account announcing her death, there is uncertainty surrounding whether or not Lil Tay has actually passed away.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Yesterday (Aug 9), news broke that viral star Lil Tay (real name Claire Hope) had reportedly died, aged 14.

A new post on her verified Instagram account stated that the teenage influencer had sadly, unexpectedly passed away, alongside her brother, and that the "circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation".

News quickly spread across the internet, with many fans and followers sharing tributes to Lil Tay.

However, it's now been reported by Insider that Lil Tay's father, Christopher Hope, was unable to either confirm or deny that she has actually died when reached for comment.

Similarly, her former manager has also now said that the situation calls for "cautious consideration".

In response to Insider's request for comment in regard to Lil Tay's reported passing, her father, Christopher Hope, told the publication that he "could not comment on the Instagram post and declined to answer whether his daughter was still alive."

Harry Tsang, Lil Tay's former manager also issued a statement, saying: "Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family."

"This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

Additionally, Insider have reported that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county medical examiner have no information on an investigation into the death of anyone named Claire Hope.

The Vancouver Police Department – where Lil Tay grew up – also have no reports of her death and were not investigating the case.

It's currently unclear if Lil Tay has actually died or not. We will update this article as soon as there are more updates.