Lil Tay's father and ex-manager say they're unable to confirm or deny her death

10 August 2023, 11:18 | Updated: 10 August 2023, 12:22

Lil Tay's father says he's unable to confirm or deny her death
Lil Tay's father says he's unable to confirm or deny her death. Picture: ABC, @liltayvia Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Despite her official Instagram account announcing her death, there is uncertainty surrounding whether or not Lil Tay has actually passed away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yesterday (Aug 9), news broke that viral star Lil Tay (real name Claire Hope) had reportedly died, aged 14.

A new post on her verified Instagram account stated that the teenage influencer had sadly, unexpectedly passed away, alongside her brother, and that the "circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation".

News quickly spread across the internet, with many fans and followers sharing tributes to Lil Tay.

However, it's now been reported by Insider that Lil Tay's father, Christopher Hope, was unable to either confirm or deny that she has actually died when reached for comment.

Similarly, her former manager has also now said that the situation calls for "cautious consideration".

In response to Insider's request for comment in regard to Lil Tay's reported passing, her father, Christopher Hope, told the publication that he "could not comment on the Instagram post and declined to answer whether his daughter was still alive." 

Harry Tsang, Lil Tay's former manager also issued a statement, saying: "Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family."

"This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

Additionally, Insider have reported that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county medical examiner have no information on an investigation into the death of anyone named Claire Hope. 

The Vancouver Police Department – where Lil Tay grew up – also have no reports of her death and were not investigating the case.

It's currently unclear if Lil Tay has actually died or not. We will update this article as soon as there are more updates.

WATCH: NCT DREAM take on The Most Impossible NCT DREAM Quiz

NCT DREAM vs. 'The Most Impossible NCT DREAM Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Viral News

Viral star Lil Tay has sadly passed away

Viral star Lil Tay has reportedly died

Kylie Jenner's Bratz dolls are being called out over their skin tone

Kylie Jenner's Bratz dolls are being called out over their skin tone

Celeb

People are using the Barbie movie as the ultimate boyfriend test

Barbie fans are using the movie as the ultimate relationship test on their boyfriends

Is the Lana Del Rey prophecy true? The viral 'question for the culture' meme explained

Is the Lana Del Rey prophecy true? The viral 'question for the culture' meme explained

Lana Del Rey

Mojo Dojo Casa House memes have taken over thanks to Ken in the Barbie movie

Mojo Dojo Casa House memes have taken over thanks to Ken in the Barbie movie

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift's new 1989 (Taylor's Version) cover has made fans emotional

Taylor Swift fans spot 'emotional' detail in her 1989 Taylor's Version album cover

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Karlie Kloss spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the memes are out of control

Karlie Kloss spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the memes are out of control

Taylor Swift

Angus Cloud's mother shares his Euphoria audition tape following his death

Angus Cloud's "extraordinary" Euphoria audition tape shared by his mother

News

Red, White & Royal Blue release time: Here's what time it comes out on Prime Video

Red, White & Royal Blue release time: Here's what time it comes out on Prime Video

News

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift