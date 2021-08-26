What does 'nah he tweakin' mean? Instagram comment goes viral thanks to Lil Nas X

26 August 2021, 12:10 | Updated: 26 August 2021, 12:27

By Katie Louise Smith

Lil Nas X's 'nah he tweakin' comment about Tony Hawk has started a meme on social media.

If you've been on Instagram in the last 24 hours, then you'll have no doubt seen the never ending 'nah he tweakin' comments in everyone's comment section. But how did they start and what do they mean?

Well, it all began thanks to one person, the one and only undefeated King of the internet, Lil Nas X.

And it all started in response to an Instagram post about skateboarding legend Tony Hawk infusing a vial of his own blood in a batch of limited edition skateboards. Lil Nas X then took to the comment section of the post to leave his thoughts on the story... and the internet hasn't known peace since.

Here's what 'nah he tweakin' means, how and why the comments started, and all the funniest memes about it so far.

What does 'nah he tweakin' mean on Instagram?

'Nah he tweaking' turns into meme after Lil Nas X's viral Instagram comment
'Nah he tweaking' turns into meme after Lil Nas X's viral Instagram comment. Picture: Steve Granitz/WireImage, FOX/The Simpsons generator via ranzey.com

Where did the 'nah he tweakin' meme come from?

Yesterday (Aug 25), Tony Hawk announced that he would be selling limited edition $500 skateboards that included vials of his own blood.

Lil Nas X, who previously faced huge backlash for attempting to sell Satan-inspired Nike trainers containing a drop of real human blood, then commented on an Instagram post from @rap who reported the news. Under the post, Lil Nas X wrote: "Nah he tweakin".

Lil Nas' Instagram comment quickly took off, with people commenting the same thing on all of @rap's Instagram posts – so much so that they've now limited their Instagram comments. Lil Nas' original comment now has over 103k likes.

Lil Nas also called out the situation on Twitter, saying: "now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?"

READ MORE: Nike file lawsuit against Lil Nas X satan shoes for using their logo

Lil Nas X comments 'nah he tweakin' on @rap's Instagram post
Lil Nas X comments 'nah he tweakin' on @rap's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

What does 'tweakin' mean?

With Lil Nas X's comment now going viral and spreading around social media like wildfire, people who haven't heard or used the word before are now wondering what it means.

'Tweakin' or 'tweaking' is a slang word that comes from AAVE (African American Vernacular English), originating in Chicago. It's also used within hip hop and rap culture.

Urban Dictionary and Rap Dictionary describe the word as "tripping", "acting out of your mind," or "saying nonsense." It also has connotations to being on hallucinogenic drugs.

'Nah he tweakin' has now been turned into a meme

Thanks to Lil Nas X's comment, others have picked it up and have absolutely ran with it on Instagram.

The phrase even appeared to break the Instagram comment section, with the social media platform noticing an issue with comments not appearing or loading. Funnily enough, all the 'nah he tweakin' comments were apparently still visible on the app.

The phrase has now completely taken over the app and is starting to go viral on TikTok.

READ MORE: The best memes of 2021 (so far)

