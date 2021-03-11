TikTok's Back Crack Challenge is going viral but is it safe to do?

By Katie Louise Smith

The Back Crack Challenge is going viral on TikTok, but is it safe to do it? Here's what you need to know.

There's three types of TikTok challenges. Impressive dances or transition challenges, completely pointless challenges and challenges that could cause serious harm. The latest one to pop up on the app falls into the third category and it's called the Back Crack Challenge.

The #BackCrackChallenge actually first popped up on TikTok back in 2020 but it has returned. You might say that it's...back (lol, bye). This time, however, there's one specific move that people are using to crack their backs.

While it may look tempting, and the sound of those cracks may sound satisfying (yet also horrifying), it could be extremely dangerous. Here's what you need to know about the Back Crack Challenge on TikTok, and whether it's safe to do.

What is the Back Crack Challenge?

The Back Crack Challenge does what it says on the tin: It's a 'challenge' where people crack their backs in order to hear a string of cracks along their spine.

To do the 'backpack' move, you need to kneel down with your hands behind your head. The other person then needs to turn around and put their arms through your arms, like they're putting on a back pack. Slowly and gently (!!), the other person will stand up or lean forward and stretch your back.

People have been sharing their Back Crack videos on TikTok, with the hashtag reaching over 30 million views, and some of the results are wild.

Is the Back Crack Challenge safe?

If you've come across any #BackCrackChallenge videos on TikTok, you'll have already seen that it comes with a warning that it could result in serious injury. Cracking your own back like this is not advised and you should always take advice from medical professionals, rather than people on TikTok. Obviously.

According to advice from Health Line, this kind of spine manipulation move could result in joint and ligament strain, as well as pulled muscles. It could also result in something even more serious and do damage to your spine.

If you do try this challenge yourself, make sure you do it carefully. If you feel any pain, stop immediately. Even better, if you really wanna crack the shit out of your back, go and see a professional if you're able to.