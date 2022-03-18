How long does a tall person live? The viral TikTok trend explained

By Jazmin Duribe

How long do tall people live? Well, the answers lie on TikTok…

Have you ever laid in bed at night wondering about if the life span of tall people is different to people of average height? Probably not. But anyway, the conundrum seems to really be bothering TikTok users right now and the question has gone viral on the platform.

If you need the answers to life's burning questions then TikTok is the place you'll find all the information you need. Is it factually correct? Nope, but it's always hilarious. For example, the 'Strawberry Question' saw people asking their partners to answer a series of questions about whether or not they would jump a fence into a field of strawberries and steal some of the fruit if they were hungry. The result was supposed to be a sign how loyal your partner is in a relationship.

Now people on TikTok have been researching the truth about the age-old question 'How long does a tall person live?' and it's turned into a trend.

How long do tall people live?

If you punch: "How long does a tall person live?" Into Google, you'll get hundreds of results with links to various studies that have looked into the impact of height on life expectancy. For some reason, a common answer is between 12 and 15 years old.

Obviously that's not true (and what is even considered a "tall person"?!) but facts haven't got in the way of TikTok running with it anyway.

Now it's become a viral trend. The videos are usually set to 'Never Forget You' by Noisettes or 'Never Forget You' by Zara Larsson and MNEK, and finishes with people texting the tall people in their lives to send their condolences.

TikTok users aren't just questioning the life expectancy of tall people, though. Other questions like "How long do emos live?" and "How long do idiots live?" are also going viral on the platform.

Leave it to TikTok to make literally anything a trend.