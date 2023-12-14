Which YouTube Rewind has aged the worst? | Scroll Deep
14 December 2023, 17:24
Which YouTube Rewind has aged the worst? 🤔
The petition for YouTube Rewind 2023 starts here.
Listen to this article
It's the anniversary of YouTube Rewind, YouTube's now-infamous yearly recap of the world of the internet, and to celebrate Scroll Deep, PopBuzz's weekly internet comedy and commentary show, is looking back at all the YouTube Rewinds and asking, which is the most cringe?
On this episode, Benedict Townsend looks at the best and the worst of the world of Rewind, examines why exactly it grew to be so hated and finally answer - what DOES the fox say?
