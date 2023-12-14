Which YouTube Rewind has aged the worst? | Scroll Deep

14 December 2023, 17:24

Which YouTube Rewind has aged the worst? 🤔

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

The petition for YouTube Rewind 2023 starts here.

It's the anniversary of YouTube Rewind, YouTube's now-infamous yearly recap of the world of the internet, and to celebrate Scroll Deep, PopBuzz's weekly internet comedy and commentary show, is looking back at all the YouTube Rewinds and asking, which is the most cringe?

On this episode, Benedict Townsend looks at the best and the worst of the world of Rewind, examines why exactly it grew to be so hated and finally answer - what DOES the fox say?

Ross Lynch addresses viral rumour he secretly dated Austin & Ally co-star Raini Rodriguez

Nicki Minaj Gag City memes: How to use an AI image generator

TikTok's Name A Woman trend is going viral and the results are hilarious

Josh Hutcherson memes are going viral thanks the infamous 'Whistle' edit

Is Instagram Wrapped a scam? Here's why you should not use the viral third-party app

Olivia Rodrigo reveals she doesn't like some of her "old songs" on Sour

Is Regina George a lesbian in Mean Girls The Musical? Fans think this song proves she's gay

Here's what the QR code in Leave The World Behind links to

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Taylor Lautner reveals they were originally going to recast Jacob in Twilight New Moon

Bridgerton season 3 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

