Which YouTube Rewind has aged the worst? | Scroll Deep

Which YouTube Rewind has aged the worst? 🤔

By Woodrow Whyte

The petition for YouTube Rewind 2023 starts here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's the anniversary of YouTube Rewind, YouTube's now-infamous yearly recap of the world of the internet, and to celebrate Scroll Deep, PopBuzz's weekly internet comedy and commentary show, is looking back at all the YouTube Rewinds and asking, which is the most cringe?

On this episode, Benedict Townsend looks at the best and the worst of the world of Rewind, examines why exactly it grew to be so hated and finally answer - what DOES the fox say?

WATCH MORE SCROLL DEEP: