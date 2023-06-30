Colleen Ballinger slammed for "fart joke" comment in ukulele 'apology' video by former fan

By Katie Louise Smith

"I also have a ukulele if you need me to sing you a song about why it wasn't just a fart joke and why I felt violated as a fan of yours."

Colleen Ballinger's response to the recent accusations that she behaved inappropriately with young fans in the past has not gone down well on the internet.

On Thursday (June 28), Colleen posted a 10-minute long video after weeks of silence. However, rather than sitting down to speak on the accusations properly, Colleen sang and played the ukulele while addressing various claims that have been made about her.

There's been a huge amount of backlash to Colleen's video, with people criticising her and calling her out over certain comments.

Now, Becky, a former fan who recently shared her uncomfortable experience on stage with Colleen, has responded after Colleen seemingly dismissed that moment as a simple "fart joke".

Former Colleen Ballinger fan calls out "fart joke" comment in ukulele video. Picture: Colleen Ballinger via YouTube, @noitsbecks via TikTok

Shortly after the initial accusations regarding the group chat conversations were shared, Becky took to Twitter to share her own uncomfortable experience while on stage at a Miranda Sings show when she was a teenager.

In the show, Miranda asks for an audience member to participate in recreating yoga poses with her.

Explaining what happened, alongside a video of the moment in question, Becky wrote: "The whole bit here was that I “farted” while in this position which is 1) really childish and 2) fucking embarrassing when you’re already in a vulnerable position. i was only a teenager here and you can see that i had to stop and cover myself up before i even stood up."

the whole bit here was that i “farted” while in this position which is 1) really childish and 2) fucking embarrassing when you’re already in a vulnerable position. i was only a teenager here and you can see that i had to stop and cover myself up before i even stood up. pic.twitter.com/cPQVKAUMQv — becky (@noitsbecks) June 10, 2023

In her video, Colleen made a point to address Becky's comments and the on-stage moment directly. She sang: "I want to take a minute to talk about that girl Miranda Sings. She's PG-13, it says that on my website and it's always been that way."

"I didn't realise it was my responsibly to decide what was appropriate for every kid to see. I've always relied on parents to decide if they're comfortable with their families watching my YouTube videos or coming to my live shows."

She continues: "Have I made some jokes in poor taste? Yes. Have I made lots of dumb mistakes? Yes. Am I sad that there are some fans who feel betrayed? Yes. Was it my intention to manipulate? No."

"Let me tell you, it's not very fun to have millions of people all over the world call you the most vile, horrendous, disgusting, life ruining words that a person can be called, in my opinion," she adds. "It doesn't matter that the things aren't true. Everyone just believes that you are the type of person who manipulates and abuses children."

Colleen then states that she's not a "groomer", and then goes on to reference Becky's video: "And I'm not a predator, even though a lot of you think so because five years ago I made a fart joke."

Critics were quick to pull Colleen up on that comment, arguing that it was not just a fart joke. And that brushing it off as just a "fart joke" seemed to dismiss Becky's feelings about an experience that made her uncomfortable.

Becky has also now responded to that particular line with a new TikTok video.

"To Colleen, since apparently you cannot have a normal discussion and you need to bring songwriting into these things," Becky says. "I also have a ukulele if you need me to sing you a song about why it wasn't just a fart joke and why I felt violated as a fan of yours."

"I'm not very good at songwriting or singing but I wouldn't be invalidating other people's trauma for 10 minutes."

After posting the video on June 28th, Colleen has not issued any other responses, clarifications or commented on the conversation and backlash surrounding the video.

One day after it was posted to her YouTube vlog channel, it has been viewed 4.4 million times.

