Jeffree Star says Zendaya called him pretty at the Spider-Man premiere

By Jazmin Duribe

This was the crossover I did NOT expect...

Jeffree Star says Zendaya told him he's pretty at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere.

In December 2021, a host of famous faces attended the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of course the main actors in the movie were there with Zendaya, Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch all pulling out the stops for the red carpet. There were also a lot of other celebs there too, including Kid Cudi, Madison Beer and, rather surprisingly, YouTuber Jeffree Star.

But not only did Jeffree manage to nab an invite to the event, he also spoke to Zendaya, and she even gave him a compliment.

READ MORE: Zendaya was terrified Timothée Chalamet would smell her "vile" wisdom teeth breath in their Dune audition

Jeffree Star says Zendaya called him pretty at the Spider-Man premiere. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

On Sunday (Mar 6), Jeffree decided to reminisce about the star-studded event. The businessman shared a TikTok video of himself on the Spider-Man premiere red carpet captioned: "This was such a fun night 🕷 The #spidermannowayhome movie premiere."

In the video, Jeffree posed for the paparazzi while rocking a pink wig, brown sequinned two-piece and pointed heels, making sure to show off every single angle of his outfit. But a voiceover on the video revealed the best part of Jeffree's evening, as it said: "Zendaya said I was pretty." Um…

Fans found it hilariously random because how did he manage to nap an invite to a big Marvel premiere like that? Why is he sharing this now three months later? And why is Zendaya talking to him!?

One person commented: "Zendaya is nice to everyone." And another added: "She's just being nice." And a third asked: "Who invited you, what?" Jeffree then replied: "Spider-Man himself."

Jeffree Star attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Whilst we'll never know if Zendaya knew who Jeffree was when they interacted at the premiere (or his controversial history), Zendaya is notoriously a delight to everyone she meets.

In 2015, Zendaya tweeted: "I try to be nice to everyone, because I have no clue what's going on in their world…"