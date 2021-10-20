Shane Dawson deletes over 340 million video views from his YouTube channel

By Katie Louise Smith

Back in 2020, Shane deleted over 1.1 billion views from his main YouTube channel.

Shortly after returning to his main YouTube channel with a new series, Shane Dawson has quietly deleted another huge batch of videos from his YouTube account.

According to Shane's Social Blade data and stats, it appears as though the YouTuber has deleted almost 350 million video views from his main channel this week. Earlier this month, it also appears as though he deleted another 11.5 million views.

Back in June 2020, Shane deleted over 1.1 billion views from his channel shortly after posting his 'Taking Accountability' apology video and leaving the internet.

Shane Dawson deletes over 340 million video views from YouTube channel. Picture: @shanedawson via Instagram, Shane Dawson via YouTube

It's not immediately clear which videos Shane has deleted, but it seems like he may have deleted more videos from earlier in his YouTube career that possibly contain offensive or problematic content or comments.

The majority of Shane's biggest and recently posted videos, such as his four-part TanaCon series (78 million views), his Jeffree Star documentary (168 million views) and his Jake Paul series (178 million views), are all still live on his channel.

Shane's two conspiracy theory videos from 2019 with a combined view total of 95 million are also still on his channel.

Insider has previously reported that Shane often goes through a cycle of being cancelled, apologising and then deleting videos from his channel before making a comeback.

Shane Dawson's Social Blade stats show a huge drop in his video view count. Picture: Netflix

After being cancelled back in 2020, Shane has now returned to his main channel with a brand new paranormal docu-series. Two episodes of the series have been released so far, with almost 8 million views between them.

In the first video, 'The Haunting of Shane Dawson', Shane addressed his cancellation, saying: "Part of me was upset because I had made so much growth and now I'm being cancelled over things from the past and that's not me anymore. But that forced me to really not push things away and face everything head on, and realise that was me, and that is me – but I can learn from it."

He later added: "I'm not gonna run from the past, but I'm not gonna stay in it."

His return has been met with mixed reactions on social media.

