Beyoncé Cowboy Carter release time: Here's what time it comes out in your country

By Katie Louise Smith

Cowboy Carter will reportedly be released on March 29th at midnight local time. Here's what time it comes out in your country.

Saddle up, Beyhive! Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter is now a matter of hours away from dropping into our laps – but what time does it come out?

Beyoncé's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, is the second act in her trilogy and the follow up to 2022's impeccable Renaissance. She's already given fans a tease at what's to come with 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages', with the former earning the her title of the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Cowboy Carter has been five years in the making, and fans all over the world cannot wait to hear what Beyoncé has got for us next. As she's already explained: "This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album."

Cowboy Carter is set to be released on March 29th at midnight local time. See the release times – and the full track list – below.

What time does Cowboy Carter come out?

What time does Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter come out? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood, Parkwood Entertainment

Cowboy Carter release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter is scheduled to drop at midnight local time on March 29th. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream and download the new album at 12:00 AM in your country.

Cowboy Carter is already available to stream in New Zealand, which means the album will gradually become available to everyone in the rest of the world hour by hour. (If you want to avoid spoilers, stay off social media!)

For fans based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in. The album will drop at 12:00 AM (ET) if you're on the east coast. However, for fans who live on the west coast, it's dropping at 9:00 PM (PT) on March 28th.

Cowboy Carter tracklist: How many songs and who is featured on the album?

Beyoncé dropped the first look at the Cowboy Carter track list yesterday (March 27) which included a whopping 27 titles – although not all of them are songs. Fans have theorised that some might be interludes or song introductions that play into the 'KNTRY Radio Texas' theme at the bottom of the poster.

So far, confirmed features include the legendary country musicians Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson. Again, it's unclear if they will feature on a song, or if they will provide interludes. 'Jolene' looks like it will be a Dolly cover, but it's not been confirmed if Dolly also features on it.

Plenty more rumours and theories about who else might have collaborated with Beyoncé have been circulating social media.

Here's all 27 titles listed on the Cowboy Carter (and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit) track list announcement:

AMERIICAN REQUIEM BLACKBIIRD 16 CARRIAGES PROTECTOR MY ROSE SMOKE HOUR ★ WILLIE NELSON TEXAS HOLD 'EM BODYGUARD DOLLY P JOLENE DAUGHTER SPAGHETTII ALLIIGATOR TEARS SMOKE HOUR II JUST FOR FUN II MOST WANTED LEVII'S JEANS FLAMENCO THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW YA YA OH LOUISIANA DESERT EAGLE RIIVERDANCE II HANDS II HEAVEN TYRANT SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN' AMEN