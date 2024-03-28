Beyoncé Cowboy Carter release time: Here's what time it comes out in your country

28 March 2024, 11:26 | Updated: 28 March 2024, 11:30

Beyoncé announces Act II with visual teaser

By Katie Louise Smith

Cowboy Carter will reportedly be released on March 29th at midnight local time. Here's what time it comes out in your country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Saddle up, Beyhive! Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter is now a matter of hours away from dropping into our laps – but what time does it come out?

Beyoncé's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, is the second act in her trilogy and the follow up to 2022's impeccable Renaissance. She's already given fans a tease at what's to come with 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages', with the former earning the her title of the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Cowboy Carter has been five years in the making, and fans all over the world cannot wait to hear what Beyoncé has got for us next. As she's already explained: "This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album."

Cowboy Carter is set to be released on March 29th at midnight local time. See the release times – and the full track list – below.

What time does Cowboy Carter come out?

What time does Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter come out?
What time does Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter come out? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood, Parkwood Entertainment

Cowboy Carter release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter is scheduled to drop at midnight local time on March 29th. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream and download the new album at 12:00 AM in your country.

Cowboy Carter is already available to stream in New Zealand, which means the album will gradually become available to everyone in the rest of the world hour by hour. (If you want to avoid spoilers, stay off social media!)

For fans based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in. The album will drop at 12:00 AM (ET) if you're on the east coast. However, for fans who live on the west coast, it's dropping at 9:00 PM (PT) on March 28th.

Cowboy Carter tracklist: How many songs and who is featured on the album?

Beyoncé dropped the first look at the Cowboy Carter track list yesterday (March 27) which included a whopping 27 titles – although not all of them are songs. Fans have theorised that some might be interludes or song introductions that play into the 'KNTRY Radio Texas' theme at the bottom of the poster.

So far, confirmed features include the legendary country musicians Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson. Again, it's unclear if they will feature on a song, or if they will provide interludes. 'Jolene' looks like it will be a Dolly cover, but it's not been confirmed if Dolly also features on it.

Plenty more rumours and theories about who else might have collaborated with Beyoncé have been circulating social media.

Here's all 27 titles listed on the Cowboy Carter (and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit) track list announcement:

  1. AMERIICAN REQUIEM
  2. BLACKBIIRD
  3. 16 CARRIAGES
  4. PROTECTOR
  5. MY ROSE
  6. SMOKE HOUR ★ WILLIE NELSON
  7. TEXAS HOLD 'EM
  8. BODYGUARD
  9. DOLLY P
  10. JOLENE
  11. DAUGHTER
  12. SPAGHETTII
  13. ALLIIGATOR TEARS
  14. SMOKE HOUR II
  15. JUST FOR FUN
  16. II MOST WANTED
  17. LEVII'S JEANS
  18. FLAMENCO
  19. THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW
  20. YA YA
  21. OH LOUISIANA
  22. DESERT EAGLE
  23. RIIVERDANCE
  24. II HANDS II HEAVEN
  25. TYRANT
  26. SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN'
  27. AMEN

WATCH: Joe Keery gets deep in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Joe Keery Gets Deep In 'My Life In 20 Questions' | Djo

Trending on PopBuzz

Scroll Deep F1 Shepmates controversy

Everyone is sick of influencers at events | Scroll Deep

Viral

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tracklist: All the collabs and feature theories explained

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tracklist: All the collaborations and features on the album

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Act II album

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Act II album

Lynks

Lynks: 'What did I hate at 15 which I love now? Myself! Too deep?' | My Life In 20

Features

Selling The OC's Alex Hall reveals Tyler Stanaland has blocked her

Selling The OC's Alex Hall says Tyler Stanaland blocked her ahead of season 3 release

News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour setlist 2024: All 45 songs played by Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Joe Keery / Djo My Life In 20

Joe Keery goes deep in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Features

Fans defend Ariana Grande's silence over Nickelodeon allegations following criticism

Fans defend Ariana Grande's silence over Nickelodeon allegations following criticism

Ariana Grande

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo

Are Olivia Rodrigo's So American lyrics about Louis Partridge? The meaning explained

Are Olivia Rodrigo's So American lyrics about Louis Partridge? The meaning explained

Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview