Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tracklist: All the collaborations and feature theories

Beyoncé announces Act II with visual teaser

By Sam Prance

Beyoncé has teased that Cowboy Carter features multiple collaborations but who are they with?

This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album...but which artists has Beyoncé collaborated with on Cowboy Carter?

Yesterday (Mar 20), Beyoncé took to Instagram open up about the inspiration behind her new studio album Cowboy Carter. Following a negative experience at the Country Music Awards, Beyoncé said that she "did a deeper dive into the history of Country music" and decided to "bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

Beyoncé also teased that there are multiple collaborations on the project. She wrote: "I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound."

Who is on Cowboy Carter though? Here are all the fan theories about the features on the Cowboy Carter tracklist so far.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tracklist: All the collabs and feature theories explained. Picture: Parkwood, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Is Dolly Parton on Cowboy Carter?

One of the biggest theories currently surrounding Cowboy Carter is that Beyoncé has recorded a rendition of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' for the project. Back in 2022, Dolly was a guest on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and she said that she would love Beyoncé to cover 'Jolene' and she's since told Tennessee outlet Knox News that it may actually be happening.

Dolly teased: "I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album."

Whether or not it's a straight cover and Dolly officially features on the album is yet to be seen. It's possible that Beyoncé will have sampled or interpolated the song. Bring on March 29th!

.@DollyParton indicates she cleared Beyoncé's request to sample/cover her 1973 hit "Jolene."



"I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about... We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years."https://t.co/SFkWOotnzv pic.twitter.com/sK3Q3xLhnR — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) March 11, 2024

Is Solange on Cowboy Carter?

One artist fans are desperate for Beyoncé to work with on Cowboy Carter is her sister Solange. Solange's When I Get Home project in 2019 was actually inspired by Black cowboy culture so it's not too farfetched to think they may have collaborated on a song for Cowboy Carter.

With a lot of country music revolving around themes of family and hometowns, who better to work with than Beyoncé's own sister?

Knowing that Cowboy Carter is a country album inspired by Texas, I wouldn't be surprised if Beyoncé had some special features inside of the project like Megan Thee Stallion, Solange, or DC5. If not in the album, at least in the visuals. I also think Delresto will be in the film. — Anthos (@anthosgroove) March 14, 2024

Is Megan Thee Stallion on Cowboy Carter?

On the theme of hometowns, one of Houston's biggest stars outside of Beyoncé is Megan Thee Stallion. In the past, Megan and Beyoncé have collaborated on the Number 1 remix of 'Savage' and Megan appeared as a guest on the Renaissance World Tour. With that in mind, there's a good chance they could reunite on Cowboy Carter.

Since 'Texas Hold 'Em' came out, Megan has also shown a lot of support for the single on Instagram. Has she been hinting at something?

Megan Thee Stallion mostrando suporte a “TEXAS HOLD EM” da Beyoncé no Instagram. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rrNOJk4z3E — soty parody era (@poolsdrunk) February 20, 2024

Are The Chicks on Cowboy Carter?

Discussing Cowboy Carter on Instagram, Beyoncé alluded to her iconic performance of 'Daddy Lessons' with The Chicks at the CMAs. She said: "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t."

Given that the album was inspired by that moment, fans thinks Beyoncé may have recorded a new song with The Chicks on Cowboy Carter. Like Beyoncé, The Chicks were blacklisted by the country music scene after they criticised George Bush during a show in 2003.

the chicks being on cowboy carter would be some sweet revenge omg — Bradley 🦋 (@bradleyberdecia) March 19, 2024

Is Tracy Chapman on Cowboy Carter?

One of the main themes of Renaissance was reclaiming dance as a genre and reminding people that Black people were the pioneers behind it. Based on what Beyoncé has said about Cowboy Carter, it seems likely that the album will put Black artists front and centre and fans are hoping that the project includes a Tracy Chapman collab.

Tracy is notoriously private so we'll have to wait until the tracklist and credits are revealed to find out if this is a reality.

.@Beyonce teased collaborations on her new album ‘COWBOY CARTER’:



“I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect.”



Imagine if there was Tracy on it, would you like it? 😮 — Tracy Chapman (@tchapmanonline) March 19, 2024

Is Bruno Mars on Cowboy Carter?

Another artist whose name has popped up on social media is Bruno Mars. Despite performing at the Super Bowl together in 2016, Beyoncé and Bruno have never released a song together. On March 16th, Bruno posted a photo to Instagram of him wearing a cowboy hat and a 'B' belt that Beyoncé previously wore in her Ivy Park Rodeo campaign.

Bruno's sister also posted an Instagram story listening to 'Texas Hold 'Em' that same day.

BRUNO MARS ON COWBOY CARTER? pic.twitter.com/oZQRjrlgcl — BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) March 16, 2024

Is Taylor Swift on Cowboy Carter?

One other theory going around is that Taylor Swift will appear on Cowboy Carter based on the two superstars showing up to support each other at their respective film premieres in 2023.

However, with Cowboy Carter focusing on reclaiming country music and theories that Beyoncé will highlight Black artists, we're unsure whether or not Taylor would feature.

🚨 Taylor Swift is rumored to be featured on Beyoncé's highly anticipated album " COWBOY CARTER" Out next week



— the world is not ready pic.twitter.com/BRGxO67TRQ — willnights (@willnights1) March 19, 2024

Like any Beyoncé project, it's probably best to expect the unexpected. Renaissance was a dance album and the features on it were Beam, Grace Jones and Tems. Another theory surrounding Cowboy Carter is that Beyoncé will explore the influence of Mexican music on country music too so there may be some Latinx features as well.

Beyoncé announced the tracklist and features for Renaissance nine days before it came out so we could find out the collabs for the album any day now.

Who do you want to appear on Cowboy Carter?

