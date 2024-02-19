Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles defends her country roots following Texas Hold 'Em backlash

19 February 2024, 17:39

Beyoncé announces Act II with visual teaser

By Sam Prance

"I actually laugh because it's been there since she was a kid."

Tina Knowles has officially shut down any debate over whether or not her daughter Beyoncé is part of country music culture.

Last week (Feb 10), Beyoncé sent fans into meltdown after announcing a new country album and releasing two singles from the project. 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages' have both received critical acclaim from country music fans. Nevertheless, they also sparked some controversy following reports that country music radio stations were refusing to play them.

In the days since, country music radio stations have clarified that they're more than willing to play Beyoncé's country music. In fact, 'Texas Hold 'Em' is currently on track to debut at Number 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. However, there's still been some racist backlash from people who don't deem Beyoncé 'country enough' to release country music.

Now, Tina Knowles has entered the chat and explained why Beyoncé is more than entitled to release her own country music.

READ MORE: Is country radio refusing to play Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em? The controversy explained

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles defends her country roots following Texas Hold 'Em controversy
Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles defends her country roots following Texas Hold 'Em controversy. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Feb 18), Tina shared a Time article titled "Beyoncé Has Always Been Country" alongside a video compilation of Beyoncé wearing country aesthetics throughout her career.

She wrote: "We have always celebrated Cowboy Culture growing up in Texas. We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to White culture only. In Texas there is a huge black cowboy culture."

Defending her daughter further, Tina said: "Why do you think that my kids have integrated it into their fashion and art since the beginning. When people ask why is Beyonce wearing cowboy hats? It's really funny, I actually laugh because it's been there since she was a kid ,we went to rodeos every year and my whole family dressed in western fashion."

Tina ended by referencing Solange's 2019 album When I Get Home and writing: "Solange did a whole brilliant Album and Project based on Black Cowboy Culture. It definitely was a part of our culture growing up."

This isn't Beyoncé's first time releasing country music either. In 2016, she released the country song 'Daddy Lessons' on her critically-acclaimed album Lemonade. She even performed the song at the Country Music Awards with The Chicks.

In 2021, Beyoncé also released an Ivy Park clothing collection inspired by Black cowboy culture. Talking to Harper's Bazaar, she said: "This collection is a mixture of my childhood growing up in Texas and a bit of American history."

Explaining her connection to country culture further, she said: "I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year. It was this amazing diverse and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family, including great performances, Houston-style fried Snickers, and fried turkey legs."

With 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages', Beyoncé is celebrating a part of her culture that's always been hers.

