Is Beyoncé releasing a Renaissance live album? Here's everything we know so far

By Sam Prance

Beyoncé fans are desperate for a live album of the Renaissance World Tour but what would the tracklist be?

Beyoncé is the bar when it comes to live vocals but is she releasing a Renaissance live album?

As soon as the Renaissance World Tour kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden in May, the BeyHive have been begging Beyoncé to give us a Renaissance live album. All the arrangements in the show are exquisite and fans are desperate to stream and sing along to Beyoncé's new versions of classic hits like 'Dangerously In Love 2' and every single Renaissance track.

Now, that Beyoncé is releasing her Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in cinemas, the chances of a Renaissance live album are starting to seem more and more possible. With that in mind, here's what we know so far including a release date, tracklist and more.

As it stands, Beyoncé is yet to say anything about a Renaissance live album. However, the last time that Beyoncé released a concert film was Homecoming in 2019 and, sure enough, a live album was released alongside the movie. With this in mind, it's possible Beyoncé will release a live album on Friday (Dec 1) when the film comes out or when it drops on streaming.

Now, members of the BeyHive will know that we've been burned by our queen before. Neither The Mrs. Carter World Tour, nor The Formation World Tour had live albums. However, they didn't have films either. In other words, it seems like we're much more likely to get a Renaissance live album because a concert film definitely exists.

Another sign that points to a potential live album is the fact that Beyoncé is rumoured to have recorded a new song called 'My House' for the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé credits. Could this be a 'Before I Let Go' / Homecoming situation, where 'My House' acts as a bonus track on a Renaissance live album?

What is the Renaissance live album tracklist?

Fans will already know that the setlist for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé differs from the concert setlist. To shorten the film and make space for more documentary footage, Beyoncé has cut: '1+1', 'I'm Goin' Down', 'I Care', 'Rather Die Young' and 'Love On Top'. Her cover of Tina Turner's 'River Deep Mountain High' has also been replaced with a short rendition.

If the tracklist follows the film setlist, it will be as follows:

Dangerously in Love 2 Flaws and All I’m That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar Lift Off Cuff It / The Wetter Remix Energy Break My Soul / The Queens Remix Formation Diva Run the World (Girls) My Power Black Parade Savage (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Partition Church Girl Get Me Bodied Before I Let Go Crazy in Love River Deep, Mountain High Love Hangover (Diana Ross Intermission) Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove / Naughty Girl Move Heated Kitty Kat Thique All Up in Your Mind Drunk in Love America Has a Problem (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Pure/Honey / Blow Summer Renaissance My House

However, it's possible that the cut songs will still be on the live album. We need that 'I'm Goin' Down' version on streaming!

What do you think? Will Beyoncé release a Renaissance live album?

