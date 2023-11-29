Is Beyoncé releasing a Renaissance live album? Here's everything we know so far

29 November 2023, 12:43

Beyoncé drops Renaissance film trailer

By Sam Prance

Beyoncé fans are desperate for a live album of the Renaissance World Tour but what would the tracklist be?

Beyoncé is the bar when it comes to live vocals but is she releasing a Renaissance live album?

As soon as the Renaissance World Tour kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden in May, the BeyHive have been begging Beyoncé to give us a Renaissance live album. All the arrangements in the show are exquisite and fans are desperate to stream and sing along to Beyoncé's new versions of classic hits like 'Dangerously In Love 2' and every single Renaissance track.

Now, that Beyoncé is releasing her Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in cinemas, the chances of a Renaissance live album are starting to seem more and more possible. With that in mind, here's what we know so far including a release date, tracklist and more.

READ MORE: Beyoncé fans defend Blue Ivy after she saw negative comments about her dancing on tour

As it stands, Beyoncé is yet to say anything about a Renaissance live album. However, the last time that Beyoncé released a concert film was Homecoming in 2019 and, sure enough, a live album was released alongside the movie. With this in mind, it's possible Beyoncé will release a live album on Friday (Dec 1) when the film comes out or when it drops on streaming.

Now, members of the BeyHive will know that we've been burned by our queen before. Neither The Mrs. Carter World Tour, nor The Formation World Tour had live albums. However, they didn't have films either. In other words, it seems like we're much more likely to get a Renaissance live album because a concert film definitely exists.

Another sign that points to a potential live album is the fact that Beyoncé is rumoured to have recorded a new song called 'My House' for the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé credits. Could this be a 'Before I Let Go' / Homecoming situation, where 'My House' acts as a bonus track on a Renaissance live album?

What is the Renaissance live album tracklist?

Fans will already know that the setlist for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé differs from the concert setlist. To shorten the film and make space for more documentary footage, Beyoncé has cut: '1+1', 'I'm Goin' Down', 'I Care', 'Rather Die Young' and 'Love On Top'. Her cover of Tina Turner's 'River Deep Mountain High' has also been replaced with a short rendition.

If the tracklist follows the film setlist, it will be as follows:

  1. Dangerously in Love 2
  2. Flaws and All
  3. I’m That Girl
  4. Cozy
  5. Alien Superstar
  6. Lift Off
  7. Cuff It / The Wetter Remix
  8. Energy
  9. Break My Soul / The Queens Remix
  10. Formation
  11. Diva
  12. Run the World (Girls)
  13. My Power
  14. Black Parade
  15. Savage (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
  16. Partition
  17. Church Girl
  18. Get Me Bodied
  19. Before I Let Go
  20. Crazy in Love
  21. River Deep, Mountain High
  22. Love Hangover (Diana Ross Intermission)
  23. Plastic Off the Sofa
  24. Virgo’s Groove / Naughty Girl
  25. Move
  26. Heated
  27. Kitty Kat
  28. Thique
  29. All Up in Your Mind
  30. Drunk in Love
  31. America Has a Problem (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
  32. Pure/Honey / Blow
  33. Summer Renaissance
  34. My House

However, it's possible that the cut songs will still be on the live album. We need that 'I'm Goin' Down' version on streaming!

What do you think? Will Beyoncé release a Renaissance live album?

