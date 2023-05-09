Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays on the Renaissance World Tour

By Sam Prance

What songs does Beyoncé sing on the Renaissance Tour? Here's the official setlist and every song included in the show.

Bey is back and I'm sleeping real good at night! The Renaissance World Tour is finally here but what songs made the setlist?

Beyoncé is no stranger to being a mysterious girl. Ever since she stopped the world (world stop, carry on) with her self-titled visual album in 2013, she's stopped doing traditional press. However, Beyoncé's Renaissance era is her most mysterious era to date. Since the album dropped, Beyoncé hasn't released a music video or performed a single song from it.

Until now that is. Tomorrow (May 10), Beyoncé kicks off her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour to over 65,000 fans in Stockholm, Sweden and there are already rumours as to what songs will be on the setlist. Here's what we know so far.

What songs are on Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour setlist?

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays on the Renaissance World Tour. Picture: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope

Since the start of May, Beyoncé and her team have all been based in Sweden rehearsing for the Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. Beyoncé is yet to reveal anything about the show's setlist but fans in Sweden have visited the stadium and recorded videos in which you can seemingly hear Beyoncé rehearsing songs for the upcoming tour.

Based on fan videos so far, Beyoncé has been heard rehearsing:

'Crazy In Love'

'Naughty Girl'

'Dangerously in Love 2'

'If I Were a Boy'

'Love On Top'/'I Want You Back'

'Move'

'Virgo's Groove'

'Plastic Off the Sofa'

'Heated'

'I'm That Girl'

Beyoncé's team have reportedly since fenced off the stadium and asked fans not to record videos. Some fake videos have been circulating too so beware of those.

Whether or not Beyoncé performs all of these songs is yet to be seen. Many artists cut songs from setlists during rehearsals. Beyoncé is no stranger to tricking fans either so it's possible that she has played versions of some songs that won't end up in the setlist in a bid to keep everything a surprise for the first Renaissance World Tour concert.

According to information on the Friends Arena website, the Renaissance World Tour will have no support act. Beyoncé will reportedly take to the stage at 8pm and the concert will end at 11pm. That means Beyoncé could be performing for a total of three hours.

Outside of the tracks that have been heard being rehearsed so far, it seems likely that Beyoncé will perform the majority of Renaissance on the Renaissance World Tour including the singles 'Break My Soul' and 'Cuff It'. Elsewhere, it's possible that Beyoncé's more disco/dance leaning songs like 'Blow' and 'Freakum Dress' could appear on the setlist.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you with what Beyoncé performs live during the first Renaissance World Tour gig tomorrow.

What songs do you want to be on the Renaissance World Tour setlist?