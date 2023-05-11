Beyoncé Renaissance Tour merch: Prices, items, opening times and Club Renaissance gift information

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour merch, including prices, what to buy and opening times.

Bad bitches to the left, money bitches to the right! Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has begun and merch is now on sale.

If you've been anywhere near social media lately, you will have seen that Beyoncé is back and performing her biggest tour to date. The Renaissance World Tour is a whopping 2 hour and 45 minute spectacle that features over 35 songs and renditions of every song on Renaissance. Not to mention, there are multiple extravagant set-pieces including a gigantic disco horse.

Like any stadium tour, Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has its own unique merch that fans are already clamouring to buy. What items is Beyoncé selling as part of her Renaissance World Tour merch and where can you buy them? Here's the 411.

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour merch: Prices, items, opening times and Club Renaissance gift information. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood, @BeyLegion via Twitter

How much is Beyoncé's Eras Tour merch?

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour merch is in a black, grey, white and chrome silver colour palette similar to the show. You can buy everything from hoodies and t-shirts to a tote bag and a tour programme. Here's a list of the Swedish prices for merch and their rough conversion rate to dollars and pounds. It's possible the converted prices will be different.

Tote Bags - 450 kr ($45 / £35)

T-shirts - 600 kr ($55 / £45)

Reflective T-shirts - 600 kr ($55 / £45)

Caps - 600 kr ($55 / £45)

Hoodies - 1300 kr ($125 / £100)

Trackies - 1300 kr ($125 / £100)

Tour Programme - 1100 kr ($105 / £85)

What is Beyoncé's Club Renaissance gift item?

As well as general admission tickets, Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour includes a range of VIP packages and they include merch gift items as pert of the ticket. For example, the Club Renaissance gift items include a chrome tote bag, a motorised fan which projects the phrase "fan me off" and a Renaissance tour hat.

Meanwhile, the Beyhive package includes the same Club Renaissance gifts as well "10" scoring paddles. The paddles and the motorised fans are not available to purchase separately.

What time does Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour merch truck stand open?

Fans at Beyoncé's concert in Stockholm reported that the merch stand opened at 13:00pm. In other words, people could buy merch outside of the stadium long before the concert began. It's probably worth arriving early to ensure that your favourite items don't sell out. We'll keep you posted if this remains the same for the rest of the tour.

Can you buy Renaissance Tour merch on Beyoncé's website?

As it stands, you can only buy Renaissance World Tour merch at the Renaissance World Tour. In other words, if you want something to commemorate your time at the Renaissance World Tour, you'll have to queue for the merch trucks with everyone else.

